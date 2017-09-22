EXCLUSIVE: Finn Wolfhard, who is riding with the recent blockbuster horror pic It, has set his next film project. The young actor has come aboard the Ken Marino-directed film Dog Days, from LD Entertainment. Written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, the pic follows a group of interconnected humans brought together by their canine counterparts as each faces hardships in life with their trusty pets at their side.

Wolfhard will play Tyler, an altruistic and thoughtful pizza delivery boy.

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev recently was announced as part of the cast. LD Entertainment’s Scott Holoryd, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe are producing the project, which will begin shooting next month in Los Angeles.

Wolfhard is having a banner year, not only with the success of New Line Cinema’s Andy Muschietti-helmed feature It, which has become highest-grossing horror film of all time, but also with his Emmy-nominated Netflix series Stranger Things, whose highly anticipated second season debuts October 27.

He’s repped by APA, Velocity Entertainment Group and Jackoway Tyerman.