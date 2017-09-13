And the records just keep on coming. New Line/Warner Bros.’ It hooked $11.4M yesterday, making it the biggest Tuesday ever seen for the month of September. October hasn’t even seen a Tuesday of this size.

The previous biggest Tuesday in September was owned by Warner Bros.’ Sully last year with $4.8M, and the previous high for a horror film on Tuesday belonged to The Conjuring with $5.6M.

To give you an idea of the Stephen King pic’s box office magnitude, if you look at the best Tuesdays between post Labor Day and prior to December, It ranks fourth behind such power November Tuesdays as Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($15.96M, Nov. 26, ’13), Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 ($12.1M, Nov. 25, ’14), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 ($11.77M, Nov. 20 ’12).

Current running domestic B.O. for It is $143.6M, and by the end of this weekend the horror film will have cleared $200M after a second weekend in the mid $50M range. That puts It in a rare air for horror films that includes The Exorcist ($232.9M, all releases) and The Sixth Sense ($293.5M). It has already beaten such horror pics The Blair Witch Project ($140.5M), The Conjuring ($137.4M).