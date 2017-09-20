When it came to horror movies in the last month, New Line owned the genre. Annabelle: Creation crossed the $100M threshold yesterday while It will click past 1973’s The Exorcist $232.9M lifetime domestic gross tomorrow, becoming the highest grossing horror pic of all-time.

Warner Bros. is calling the record from a pure genre standpoint, with all other pics such as The Sixth Sense ($293M), Jaws ($260M), and Will Smith’s sci-fi zombie pic I Am Legend ($256.4M) considered horror hybrids. Sixth Sense is drama suspense, Jaws action suspense, while I Am Legend, which Warner Bros. produced and released, is considered sci-fi fantasy by the studio. Despite Kingsman: The Golden Circle taking the No. 1 spot away this weekend from It, the Stephen King movie is still expected to hold quite well with a $30m take, -50% in its third go-round. Pic, directed by Andy Muschietti and adapted by Chase Palmer, Gary Dauberman, and Cary Fukunaga will have a domestic running cume near $270M by Sunday. In regards to the early fall, It is the largest title ever between the post Labor Day and Nov frame; the horror film will eventually beat Gravity ($274M) which is October’s highest grossing title ever stateside. By tomorrow It will stand around $386M at the worldwide box office, still behind Exorcist‘s $441.3M. You don’t get to these numbers strictly playing to a strict genre fanbase: Other adults and legacy fans of the 1986 King novel are jumping in their cars to see this movie.

Annabelle: Creation has outstripped its 2014 title by 19% at the box office. And while that first spin-off wasn’t as revered by horror-philes as much as its core Conjuring series, Annabelle Creation, directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Gary Dauberman, raised the prestige of this franchise so that it wasn’t just another Chucky pic. Critic also like the prequel better than the first, 68% fresh to 29% Rotten. Annabelle: Creation also benefited from being the only franchise title in what was a dry August marketplace in addition to the fact that it was the only major studio-released horror film during the summer (there were two other indie horror pics that didn’t resonate, Broad Green’s Wish Upon and A24’s It Comes at Night. Another big draw for horror fans when it came to Annabelle: Creation was James Wan’s producer credit; the original guy behind The Conjuring pics.

High fives again to Warner Bros. President of Worldwide marketing Blair Rich who oversees New Line’s product and to the label’s horror production execs Walter Hamada and Dave Neustadter as well as WB senior production exec Niija Kuykendall who worked in shepherding It.