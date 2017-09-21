It’s been eight years since Wes Anderson went stop-motion for Fantastic Mr. Fox, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book that ended up with two Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature. He returns to the genre along with partner Indian Paintbrush armed with that success (and know-how) for Isle Of Dogs, which upon first blush maintains Mr. Fox‘s visual sensibility but creates a new world in some sort of version of Japan.

The pic centers on Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

The voice cast is as loaded as Fox‘s was: Anderson regulars Bill Murray and Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Francis McDormand and Harvey Keitel, Ken Watanabe, Courtney B. Vance, and more. Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson are producers.

Fox Searchlight opens the pic March 23, 2018. It is Anderson’s first pic since 2014’s Grand Budapest Hotel, which scored eight Oscar nominations including for Best Picture, winning five.

Check out the trailer above.