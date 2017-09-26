Sherman Augustus (Westworld), Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla) and Ella-Rae Smith (Clique) have joined the Season 3 cast of AMC’s Into the Badlands as series regulars, and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) and Lewis Tan (Iron Fist) are set for recurring roles. They join series stars Daniel Wu (Sunny), Aramis Knight (M.K.), Emily Beecham (The Widow), Orla Brady (Lydia), Ally Ioannides (Tilda), Nick Frost (Bajie) and previously announced new series regular Lorraine Toussaint (Cressida).

Augustus returns as a regular after being introduced in Season 2 as Nathaniel Moon, the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny. In Season 3, Moon joins forces with The Widow in her war against Baron Chau in the hope of avenging his feud with Sunny. Ceesay plays Pilgrim, a zealous warlord who is on a quest to recover a mysterious artifact from Azra that could tip the balance of power in the Badlands. Smith plays Nix, a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child. He uses her dark abilities to enforce his will.

Rex/Shutterstock

Chapman plays Castor, a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child and uses his dark abilities to enforce his will. Tan plays Gaius Chau, who was imprisoned by his older sister, Baron Chau, for liberating her cog slaves. Gaius becomes a reluctant player in his sister’s war against The Widow.

Into the Badlands was created by executive producers/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Oscar-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu.

Augustus most recently appeared on Westworld, American Odyssey, Colony, Low Winter Sun and Legit. He’s repped by Concept Talent Group and Jeff Goldberg Management.

Ceesay’s credits include Guerrilla, BAFTA-nominated Damilola, Our Loved Boy, BAFTA-winning miniseries National Treasure and Free Fire. Repped by Troika and Management 360, he recently wrapped production on The Best of Enemies.

Smith most recently appeared in Clique, Butterfly Kisses and the upcoming feature The Commuter. She’s repped by United Agents LLP.

Chapman played King Tommen in Game of Thrones and appears in the upcoming features Breathe and The Commuter. He’s repped by Troika Talent in the UK and WME in the US.

Tan most recently appeared in the TV series Iron Fist, Rush Hour and Hawaii Five-O and can be seen in the upcoming film Den of Thieves. He’s repped by ICM Partners Management and Luber Roklin Entertainment.