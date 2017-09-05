Universal Pictures has retitled the fourth chapter of its Insidious horror franchise. After two films about a couple whose son becomes a vessel for ghosts and a 2015 prequel, Insidious: The Last Key returns Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist who faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet — in her own family home.

The film is keeping its January 5 release date, after having been moved in April from the pre-Halloween October 20 slot. The Last Key has that date to itself for now.

Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson also star in the pic, which is written by Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell (Saw), who wrote the trilogy and directed Chapter 3. It is produced by Insidious regulars Jason Blum (The Purge series, Get Out), Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity) and co-creator James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7).

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Bailey Conway Anglewicz, Couper Samuelson and Whannell serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions produced and financed Insidious: The Last Key. U.S. theatrical distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures Releasing and SPWA’s Stage 6 Films will distribute the film outside of the U.S.