The Kevin Hart comedy Night School just added another name to its roster. Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is set to join Hart and Tiffany Haddish in the movie directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut).

Based on a story by Hart, Night School follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance that they’ll pass the GED exam. The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional work by Nick Stoller.

Hart will produce for his Hartbeat Productions along with Will Packer via his Will Packer Productions. James Lopez, head of motion pictures for Will Packer Productions, will executive produce. Senior Vice President of Production Kristin Lowe will oversee production for Universal. The movie is set to open on September 28, 2018.



Night School marks Orji’s feature film debut. In addition to her breakout role as Molly in HBO’s Insecure, she is also the writer and star of First Gen a semi-autobiographical comedy which has David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey attached as exec producers. The series centers on Joanna (Orji), a first generation Nigerian-American who trades in a stable career in medicine for a career in stand up comedy.

Orji is repped by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.