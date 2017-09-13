WME has signed writer-producer Prentice Penny.

Penny serves as executive producer/showrunner on HBO’s acclaimed comedy Insecure, which was recently renewed for a third season. The series, co-created, exec produced by and starring Issa Rae, has been praised for its honest take on race, relationships, sexuality and what it’s like to navigate the awkward time in life that is the late 20s.

Penny’s past TV writing-producing credits include Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC’s Happy Endings, and UPN’s Girlfriends. He also created and executive produced the NAACP Award-winning Fuse network series, The Hustle.

Penny, who directed an episode of Insecure this past season, produces via his A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment banner. He is currently under an overall deal with HBO.

Additionally, Penny, who was previously at CAA, hosts and executive produces TruTV’s lifestyle series Upscale With Prentice Penny. He is also repped by Chris Pollack at Forge Media and John Meigs and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobsen.