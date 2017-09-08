Deadline’s Cocktails & Conversation panel series at the Toronto Film Festival continues at 11 AM ET Tuesday with In The Fade, the new movie from German director Fatih Akin. The gritty drama centers on Katja (Diane Kruger), a grief-stricken woman struggling with the emotional aftermath of a terrorist attack. The role won her the Best Actress prize this year at Cannes.

The film, a Special Presentation at the festival, had its bow Thursday night. It already has been chosen by Germany to be the country’s submission into this year’s Oscar Foreign Language race.

Akin and Kruger join Deadline’s AwardsLine editor Joe Utichi for the panel conversation.

Check back in to watch the livestream.