Showtime has picked up a 10-episode second season of its series I’m Dying Up Here, starring Melissa Leo and executive produced by Jim Carrey, for a 2018 premiere.

The drama, about L.A.’s famed ’70s stand-up comedy scene, has found it challenging to attract wide audience, ranking as Showtime’s lowest rated original scripted series. But the network was intrigued enough by the premise and the cast to explore a second season.

The renewal decision comes after Showtime this summer assembled a writers room with the core group of writers from Season 1 who spent a few weeks generating story ideas for next season. Based on those ideas, Showtime brass opted to proceed with a second season, which will go into production this fall.

“It is gratifying that so many comedians tell us this series really nailed the comedy club experience,” said Showtime’s president of programming Gary Levine. “The talented ensemble of I’m Dying Up Here, led by the brilliant Melissa Leo, and an equally skilled creative team behind the scenes, tell stories that scale the heights of comedy and the depths of drama, often at the same time. Having heard their plans for season two, I’m excited about the journeys these characters will take and the new ground the show will break.”

Created by Dave Flebotte based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder, I’m Dying Up Here stars Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, RJ Cyler, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy. Flebotte executive produces with Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne.

Asked about the future of the series at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, Carrey told Deadline that he believes it “is going to have more life.”