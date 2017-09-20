CBS has given a pilot production commitment to multi-camera comedy I Mom So Hard, from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader and Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars). The project is based on the popular web series #imomsohard whose creators/stars Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley also will topline the CBS adaptation, produced by Warner Bros. TV where Nader and Thomas are under overall deals

Courtesy of CBS

Written by Nader and co-written by Hensley and Smedley, I Mom So Hard focuses on two moms (Hensley, Smedley) who show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers.

Nader executive produces alongside Thomas via his Spondoolie Productions banner and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge.

The #imomsohard web series went viral shortly after it launched in 2016, with over 5 million views on YouTube to date. You can watched one of its most viewed YouTube episodes, I Spanx So Hard, below.

On Facebook, the series has amassed over 100 million views, led by the the swimsuit video, with 19 million views. (you can watch that one too.)

Hensley and Smedley are repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney Matt Feil.

Nader was on CBS/WBTV’s multi-camera comedy series 2 Broke Girls for its entire six-season run. She is repped by ICM Partners. Thomas, who is behind the CW’s drama iZombie, is with UTA.