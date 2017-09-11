Based on the acclaimed graphic novel Man of Action by Joe Kelly and Ken Niimura, the fantasy film—akin to last year’s impressive A Monster Calls—follows a young girl named Barbara ( Madison Wolfe ), who battles with imaginary giants and demons inside, not to mention a great deal of external stressors.

“She’s just struggling with her home life, her mom is very sick and she kind of gets bullied at school. In her own mind, she has this fantasy that if she kills these giants—if she beats the odds—that it will make her life better,” Wolfe explained, sitting down with Walter and co-star Sydney Wade at Deadline’s Toronto Studio . “She’ll be able to save her mom, and that’s the ultimate goal for her, but then as time goes on, she kind of realizes that you can’t do that. Even if she did end up slaying ‘the giants’ in her head, there’s nothing she could do to save her mom.”

Produced by Chris Columbus, that relationship came about after the producer’s team saw Walter’s Academy Award-winning short, Helium, which suggested he might be the right fit for this material.

Finding an easy kinship with his actors on the project, the major challenge Walter faced on the film was winning over Joe Kelly, the graphic novelist, who had no burning desire to see his graphic novel brought to the big screen. “The graphic novel is a very precious thing for Joe and Ken, who did the artwork, and for Joe, he didn’t need the film. For him, it was a piece already as a graphic novel, so for him to put it in the hands of someone else, he really had to trust both producers and the director,” Walter reflects.

The director did win Kelly over, but not before agreeing to have the graphic novelist write the screenplay for this adaptation himself. “Normally, I think in Hollywood, people would tend to not have the guy who did the graphic novel do the screenplay, but Joe insisted on doing that,” he says, suggesting that the final product was worth every giant hurdle. “I just think Joe did a fantastic job in turning this into a feature film.”