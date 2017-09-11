Film and television production in Georgia has ground to a halt as Hurricane Irma continues to wreak havoc on the state, where the governor has expanded Sunday’s state of emergency to include all 159 counties.

Production on AMC’s The Walking Dead and two of Marvel’s features shooting at Pinewood Studios – Avengers 4 and Ant-Man And The Wasp – have been shuttered, but sources say they hope to resume filming Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather conditions and recommendations from state officials. AMC’s Lodge 49, its upcoming drama series, was also shut down today.

20th TV confirmed it shut down two of its TV series shooting in Georgia – Star and The Resident — as well as the feature film Gifted. CBS Studios reported it’s shut down production on three shows: Valor, Dynasty and MacGyver.

The film Boy Erased halted production today but may resume filming tomorrow, depending on the situation. The CW’s The Originals, now in its fifth season, cancelled filming today, and The Quad halted production today but hopes to resume Wednesday.

The SAG-AFTRA offices in Atlanta and Miami were closed today, and the Miami office will remain closed tomorrow. There’s been very little film or TV production going on in Florida, however, since the state got rid of its tax incentives last year.