SAG-AFTRA offices in Miami and Atlanta will be closed on Monday because of Hurricane Irma. A source in Atlanta tells Deadline that film and TV productions all across Georgia have notified their casts and crews that they’re shutting down for the day too.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has been very active on social media, giving updates on Hurricane Irma. Today he tweeted the following message: “Acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command and ahead of heavy rains, strong wind and potential flooding from Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal today expanded the emergency declaration to include an additional 65 counties. The state of emergency now includes all 159 counties in Georgia. State government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.”

Georgia is one of the nation’s top filming locales, including Pinewood Atlanta Studios which has been home to a number of Marvel Studios productions including Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War as well as the upcoming titles Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp. But Florida, which was wracked by hurricane winds and rain on Sunday, has had virtually no film and TV productions shooting there since the state ended its film tax incentives program in June 2016.