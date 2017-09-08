“The Most Magical Place on Earth” happens to be in the path of the Biggest Storm on Earth — and Mother Nature has won this round. The Walt Disney Company said today that Walt Disney World in Orlando will close early on Saturday and remain shuttered through Monday as Hurricane Irma is expected to punish the entire state of Florida.

“Resort hotels will remain open. We hope to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12,” the company said in a release. “We will provide regular updates to our guests on all operational changes.”

More from Disney’s just-issued statement:

Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are making the following operational changes: