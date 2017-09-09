Echo Lake Entertainment just signed Nic Gorman, the New Zealand director whose psychological thriller Human Traces is getting its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival tomorrow. Deadline exclusively bowed its trailer today.

In his feature debut, writer-director Gorman tells the Rashomon-style story of a husband and wife research team stationed on a remote island whose relationship is challenged by the arrival of a mysterious young man who may not actually be who he claims. Former actor Gorman has written and directed several award winning genre short films including 2014’s Here Be Monsters.

Human Traces was produced by Nadia Maxwell of Overactive Imagination and financed by the New Zealand Film Commission and Random Films. Film Mode Entertainment is handling worldwide sales outside of New Zealand and Australia.