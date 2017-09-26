Hulu has ordered a presentation for comedy This Is Heaven, written by and starring rising comedians Kate Berlant and John Early. Lorene Scafaria (New Girl, The Meddler) will direct. A24 (Comrade Detective, The Carmichael Show, Playing House) is the studio.

This Is Heaven is Berlant and Early’s take on a classic half-hour comedy about two best friends Roger and Eva, drawn on the dynamic they’ve developed through their numerous collaborations.

John Levenstein (Arrested Development, Silicon Valley) is executive producing with Berlant and Early.

“We have been dreaming about making this show since the day we met, and we couldn’t be more eager to share it with the world,” said Berlant and Early. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be in the trades today. Though we will not tweet the link due to superstition, those who fail to widely circulate the announcement will be punished to the full extent of the law. We hope to see you soon!”

Together, Berlant and Early co-created and starred in the short-form comedy series 555 and were both featured in Netflix’s comedy show The Characters. Early was most recently seen in Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Berlant in High Maintenance and Transparent.

“Kate and John are two of the sharpest, funniest, and most talented comedians out there, and we could not be more excited to be working with them on such a unique and innovative project,” a statement from A24 reads. “We were blown away instantly by their vision, and their ability to combine their distinctly modern, outrageously hilarious sensibility with the feel of an earnest old-fashioned romance. We’re equally thrilled to be collaborating with Hulu, they are the perfect partners for such a groundbreaking and special new show.”

On the film side, A24 recently financed Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which won 3 Academy Awards® at the 2017 Oscars – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

Berlant is repped by UTA and Rise Management. Early is with UTA and Odenkirk-Provissiero.