Hulu is about to get in the middle of Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy’s business. The streaming service has a deal with NBCUniversal Television for exclusive SVOD rights to all episodes of the Emmy-winning NBC comedy 30 Rock, starring Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and others. The series makes its Hulu debut on Sunday.

The new pact also includes the complete library of NBC’s Parenthood, the first season of Paul Reiser’s new comedy There’s Johnny and multiple seasons of Syfy’s reality competition Face Off and the U.S. streaming debut of long-running UK reality hit Made in Chelsea.

Here is a closer look at Hulu’s new fare and when they will debut, with descriptions provided by the streamer:

30 Rock

A three-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as a critical darling, 30 Rock comes from the brilliant mind of creator and star Tina Fey, whose character Liz Lemon is asked by her ultra corporate boss Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) to somehow make the fictional program “TGS with Tracy Jordan” a success. Working with an oddball staff, no budget and no sleep, Liz keeps up the good fight against long odds. Also starring Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander and Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock aired for seven seasons and arrives in its entirety on Hulu on October 1.

Parenthood



The family favorite, hit drama series will stream in its entirety in early 2018 on Hulu. The critically-acclaimed series, which aired for six seasons, has remained popular with viewers since its finale. Parenthood is a one-hour drama from Award-winning executive producers Jason Katims, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. It follows the trials and tribulations of the very large, colorful and imperfect Braverman family and features stars including Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Craig T. Nelson, Bonnie Bedelia, Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Sam Jaeger and Joy Bryant.

There’s Johnny

Paul Reiser’s highly-anticipated series, There’s Johnny, will make its debut on Hulu. The deal marks the premiere for the NBCUniversal period comedy, set in the world of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” circa 1972, starring Tony Danza.

Face Off

The first 10 seasons of SYFY’s hit reality competition series, Face Off, will become available to stream on Hulu. The series will make its SVOD debut in early 2018. Face Off follows special effects make-up artists as they participate in elaborate challenges for a grand prize and the honor of being Hollywood’s next great effects artist.

Made in Chelsea



The first 13 seasons of the BAFTA award-winning, reality television series from the UK will make their US SVOD debut on Hulu. Since its premiere, the hit series has captivated audiences in the UK and resulted in many spin-offs. Through the deal, the complete series will be made available to stream in the US on Hulu later this year.