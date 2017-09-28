Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine and iconic frontman of the sexual revolution , died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, today. He was 91, and died of natural causes, according to Playboy Enterprises.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper Hefner, Playboy Enterprises’ chief creative officer and Hugh’s son, said in the statement.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” the younger Hefner said.

Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie, the statement said.

This story is developing…