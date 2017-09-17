Millions will be watching the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys on Sunday night. For most, they will tune in to see the show live via the CBS-TV broadcast at 5 PM Pacific or 8 PM ET.

But cord-cutters also have options. Subscribers to the CBS All-Access service can watch on a mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or via Windows 10. There’s a seven-day free trial available for new members to the subscription service, which normally goes for $6 per month. The live stream will be available in 175 markets, including Los Angeles and New York.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert hosts the show, which has HBO drama Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live leading the pack with 22 nominations. Also scoring big in nominations are The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Big Little Lies, Atlanta and Feud: Bette and Joan.

There is also pre-show coverage on E! that starts at 3 PM PT and 6 PM ET. Hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will anchor in New York, with People’s Deputy Editor JD Heyman and Entertainment Weekly: The Show host Lola Ogunnaike on the red carpet.

The pre-show will stream for two hours on the People TV app, People.com and EW.com. The pre-show will also stream on InStyle.com, Essence.com, and Time.com. You can also access the pre-show stream via People’s Twitter account. The pre-show team will continue offering commentary during the broadcast.