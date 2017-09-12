Hope Hicks has stepped in to one of the White House’s most dangerous jobs, becoming Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director on a permanent basis.

Hicks has been interim director since Wall Street-er Anthony Scaramucci nuked his own White House career just days into the job in July. Slick Scaramucci got the hook 10 days after being announced to the job, after giving a potty-mouthed interview to New Yorker mag, which The Mooch claimed he thought was off the record but forgot to stipulate. Bloomberg was first to note Trump had made Hicks’ status permanent.

Hicks’ relationship with Trump goes way back, having first worked for him while employed by New York PR firm Hitzik Strategies; she left that job for a gig at the Trump Organization working on Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, and other projects.

White House Communications Director is one of the most dangerous jobs in the Trump administration. Jason Miller, who had been a campaign surrogate, declined the job in December citing “family reasons”; in August, married Miller confirmed he and a Trump transition advisor were proud parents of a campaign baby.

Mike Dubke became the first to hold the job full time in the Trump White House but resigned months later in May. Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stepped in, and hoped to get the gig full time, but got outmaneuvered by Scaramucci.