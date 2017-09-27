Parenthood alumna Courtney Grosbeck has booked a recurring role opposite Claire Danes on the upcoming seventh season of Showtime’s Emmy-winning drama series Homeland. Grosbeck will play Josie, Carrie’s (Danes) youngest niece. Politically conscious and staunchly anti-Keane, Josie is the kind of teenager who protests the administration on weekends. Grosbeck, who stars in the upcoming indie thriller The Neighborhood, is repped by AEFH and Bernard Kira of BMK-ENT.

Necar Zadegan (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) is set for a recurring role opposite Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter in Six Feet Under and True Blood creator Alan Ball’s new drama series for HBO. Written by Ball, the yet-untitled 10-episode series focuses on a contemporary multi-racial family: philosophy professor Greg Bishop (Robbins), his lawyer wife Audrey (Hunter), their three adopted children from Somalia (Jerrika Hinton), Vietnam (Raymond Lee) and Colombia (Daniel Zovatto), and their sole biological child (Sosie Bacon). This seemingly perfect, progressive family is in actuality harboring deep rifts. Zadegan will play Layla Shokrani. Zadegan can be seen on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and also was cast as a regular in Jeff Davis’ TNT drama pilot Let the Right One In. She’s repped by Elevate Entertainment, APA and attorney Chad Christopher.