Hulu has struck a new licensing agreement with Disney-ABC Television Group for exclusive subscription VOD rights that makes the full libraries of Boy Meets World and Home Improvement available on a streaming service for the first time. The pact includes the Jim Henson comedy Dinosaurs, and all three series begin streaming on Hulu today.

They join already announced Disney-ABC Friday night sitcoms from the 1990s including Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. They also debut today.

The Tim Allen-starring Home Improvement, which ran on ABC from 1991-1999, had previously not been available through a subscription streaming service. Ditto for Boy Meets World, which ran seven season on ABC’s TGIF lineup and spawned the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.

In July, Hulu announced a separate deal with Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution for exclusive rights to Full House, Family Matters, Step By Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.