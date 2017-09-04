As President Donald Trump turned a long holiday weekend into a cruel cliffhanger, Hollywood and Silicon Valley were raising their voices about Tuesday’s expected announcement about ending DACA, the program that protects nearly 800,000 working and school-going people brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

Some folks, like Shonda Rhimes, Jonny Lee Miller, Susan Sarandon and Frances Fisher, linked to petitions, planned actions and further reading about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to stand by his 250 Dreamer employees, House of Cards writer Beau Willimon shamed iPhone users who “rail” against the very workers assembling their gadgets, CNN’s Ana Navarro shared her personal story, and Rob Reiner — well, read his for yourself. We’ll save it for last.

People. One million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if #DACA is ended. One MILLION. We must #DefendDACA #HereToStay — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 29, 2017

If Trump gets rid of #DACA, I say we all REFUSE to let any be deported. ANY! This makes NO SENSE. It's CRUEL & UN-American! #DeportTrump — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) September 4, 2017

How's this? It seems tearing families apart is at odds with the Judaeo/Christian values of SOME of those advocating ending DACA Better? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 4, 2017

Ending DACA would be Trump’s most evil act https://t.co/PkwyDFQOi3 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 4, 2017

Donald's decision to reverse DACA should not be surprising. He has no positive agenda, he simply longs to undo everything Obama accomplished — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 4, 2017

I stand with #Dreamers who make our country stronger. Check out the thread below to see how you can defend DACA now. https://t.co/AedjihqnPG — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 4, 2017

Parents brought me to US (legally)) thru no choice of my own at 8. Even b4 I had permanent status, this was country I knew & ❤️'d. #Dreamers — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 4, 2017

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

Opinion | Ending DACA would be Trump’s most evil act https://t.co/86hficzcfj — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 4, 2017

To those of you who rail against DACA, the iPhone on which you type your tweets is partly a result of the #DREAMers who made it possible. https://t.co/ZwLePv33ss — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 3, 2017

If you tweeted about #DACA this is required reading. https://t.co/JVdre45kVa — Jonny Lee Miller (@jonnyjlm) September 4, 2017

Join me in the resistance to Drumpf demand elected officials publicly support #DACA #HereToStay https://t.co/4AyDXMkvzz via @unitedwedream — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) September 4, 2017

#Trump expected to end #DACA! I guess he thinks Nothing brings America together like tearing families apart! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 4, 2017

Seems like standing up for children against Trump & his Alt-Right compadres about Ending DACA should be a home run for the Pro-Life crew. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 4, 2017

Imagine if the president could understand that the recipients of DACA ARE the Americans he's been tasked with protecting #saveDACA — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 4, 2017

Our country should protect children. Period. This should not be even a discussion. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 4, 2017