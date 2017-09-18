Pop has picked up a second season of hit comedy Hollywood Darlings set to begin production this fall.

Pop Network

Starring Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell, Hollywood Darlings follows real-life friends who are bonded by a sisterhood only they can share — former child stars who grew up in the ‘90s limelight. Sweetin, Mitchell and Lakin play exaggerated versions of themselves as they comically improvise and riff on their current Hollywood lives. With the support of one another, this #squadgoals dream team can take on anything when it comes to parenting, marriage, friendship and revived careers in show business.



Hollywood Darlings has been a strong ratings performer for Pop with its freshman premiere becoming the network’s No. 1 original series debut ever among women 18-34 in Live + 7, according to Nielsen.



Hollywood Darlings is produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America. The series was created by Jimmy Fox, who serves as executive producer along with Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone.