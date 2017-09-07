Hillary Clinton has set her first late-night appearance since bungling the presidential election. She will do Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Tuesday, September 19.

CBS warned in its announcement that Clinton is going to prattle on about her new book, What Happened, which has been published by a division of CBS.

CBS also warned that Clinton will discuss her bungled campaign and her thoughts on the Trump administration. There has to be a drinking game in here somewhere.

Hopefully, Colbert also will ask her about Donald Trump Jr. telling Senate Intel Committee staffers today that he took that meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising dirt on her so that he could judge the former Secretary of State’s “fitness” to become President of the United States. It’s Junior’s richest explanation to date for that Trump Tower meeting he first claimed was a discussion about adoption policy.

Clinton first appeared on Colbert’s CBS late-night show in on October 27, 2015.

The notoriously late-night-show-shy Clinton also appeared on Colbert’s program in April 2016, on the eve of the New York primary. But that appearance was a taped, out-of-theater video about how to eat cheesecake in a media world that prays for images like Candidate Clinton’s Cheese-Caked Chin.