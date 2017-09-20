Hillary Clinton helped The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to a household late-night ratings win Tuesday. With Clinton’s visit, The Late Show‘s first telecast following a week off as Colbert hosted the Emmys delivered 2.8 rating in overnight metered markets.

Clinton couldn’t quite match Anthony Scaramucci, whose post-dismissal Late Show interview on August 14 delivered an all-time high overnight rating of 3.1. Last night’s 2.8 rating was the highest Late Show overnight since the following night, August 15 (2.9), and on par with the show’s series premiere.

This was Clinton’s first late-night appearance since losing the election to Donald Trump in November. She first appeared on Colbert’s CBS late-night show on October 27, 2015.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon came in second last night with a 2.0 and Jimmy Kimmel Live! rounded out the top 3 (1.4).

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has surged to the top of late-night ratings, thanks in no small part to his scathing Trump commentary. Last month, Colbert topped the week ending August 4 by 900,000 viewers, its largest margin of viewers ever.