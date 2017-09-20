Hillary Clinton’s appearance this evening on CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert coincided with President Donald Trump also in New York for a speech to the UN General Assembly. Good thing — Colbert, in his first show back since hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, asked Clinton what she made of Trump’s UN speech, and she took it from there.

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” she said of the speech, in which Trump among other things said “major portions of the world are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell,” and added that if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Clinton is on Colbert to promote her new memoir, What Happened, which hit shelves last week. That title of course refers to the results of the 2016 presidential election that pitted her against Trump.

“What I hoped the President would have said,” Clinton continued about the speech, specifically the North Korea threat, “was something along the lines of, you know, we view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country. We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jung Un, and not call him Rocket Man, the old Elton John song, but to say, clearly, we will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves.

“But you should lead with diplomacy, you should lead with the commitment of trying to avoid conflict however you can.”

The remainder of the interview airs tonight. Check out the clip below.