Hillary Clinton has added The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to her TV book tour, and not even Hurricane Irma coverage appears likely to bump her much-ballyhooed interview on tomorrow’s CBS Sunday Morning with anchor Jane Pauley.

CBS tweeted a clip of the Pauley interview today (watch it below) in which Clinton, talking again about her lack of response to that awkward debate moment when she was stalked across the stage by Donald Trump, concedes, “Maybe I missed a few chances.”

Tomorrow’s CBS Sunday Morning interview (9 am ET) kicks off a busy round of appearances to plug her new book What Happened, coming Tuesday. Clinton visits ABC’s The View this Wednesday, and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Her chat with Noah on The Daily Show brings up the rear with a Wednesday, November 1, airdate, which, as Comedy Central says in glass-half-full mode, is near the one-year anniversary of the historic election.

Here’s the clip of Clinton’s CBS Sunday Morning appearance: