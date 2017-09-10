Hillary Clinton says her career “as an active politician” is over. “I am done with being a candidate,” the former Democratic presidential nominee told Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning today.

Clinton answered with a firm “yes” when Pauley asked if her political career is over, but added the qualifiers “as an active politician” and “being a candidate.”

“But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake,” Clinton said, offering no further details.

The comments came during Clinton’s first TV interview since the election, and the start of a television blitz promoting her new memoir What Happened, hitting stores Tuesday. Clinton visits ABC’s The View Wednesday, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Sept. 19. and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Wednesday, November 1.

Some of today’s interview smacked of deja vu – Clinton told some now-familiar anecdotes, like the “You Creep” bit about being stalked on that debate stage by Donald Trump, how she “maybe missed a few chances,” and her “gob-smacked” post-loss days in Chappaqua, where she took long walks in the woods, cleaned closets and had her “share of Chardonnay.”

But Clinton also revealed how she felt attending Trump’s inauguration speech – in keeping with former First Lady protocol – and it wasn’t pleasant.

“I’m a former First Lady, and former presidents and First Ladies show up. It’s part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech…”

Ah, yes, the “This American carnage stops” speech. Trump, Clinton said, blew “an opportunity to say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of my supporters, but I’m the president of all Americans.’ That’s not what we heard at all.”

What we heard, Clinton said, “was a cry from the white nationalist gut.”

Though admitting to mistakes – the e-mails, the “political gift” that was her “basket of deplorables” snipe, and especially not doing a better job “of demonstrating” that she understands the nation’s widespread anger and resentment post-financial crash – Clinton reiterated about the what she writes in her book about her pride in “running a traditional presidential campaign, while Trump was running a reality show.”

“We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president,” Clinton told Pauley. “He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, ‘Boy, it’s so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.’ Well, yeah, because it’s not a show. It’s real. It’s reality for sure.”