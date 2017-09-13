One gets the impression that any comparison with Game Of Thrones’ ruthless and deceitful Cersei Lannister would not be welcomed by Hillary Clinton. But, in fact, the failed Presidential candidate actually cites a humiliating scene from the HBO blockbuster in her new memoir What Happened which hit shelves yesterday.

“Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” the ex-Secretary of State writes on page 126 of the memoir from Simon & Schuster. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in Game of Thrones chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep,” Clinton adds with the pop culture reference.

Right near the end of the June 14, 2015 Season 5 finale of the Emmy-winning series based on George R.R. Martin’s books, the royally vindictive Cersei (Lena Headey) is forced by Jonathan Pryce’s High Sparrow to walk shaved and naked though the cobbled streets of King’s Landing. The walk of atonement sees the incestuous and once and future Queen pelted with insults and rotten food by jeering onlookers.

What isn’t mentioned by Clinton in What Happened is that in Season 6, Cersei mercilessly killed the High Sparrow and all who posed a threat to her hold on the Iron Throne. Unlike Clinton, who was unexpectedly defeated by Donald Trump last November in her bid to become America’s first female POTUS, Cersai was afterward crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Maybe the ex-senator wanted to cut off that part of the GoT comparison and continue the Daenerys Targaryen tag she picked up in portions of last year’s election. Clinton’s is currently on a media tour and soon-to-start book tour as What Happened sits at No. 1 on Amazon.

Having just wrapped its seventh season August 27 with its best viewership numbers ever, Game Of Thrones is considered the top TV show in the world. The series executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be back for its final season sometime in the next year and a half – only then will we know what really happened.