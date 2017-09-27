CBS has given a pilot production commitment to Here Comes the Neighborhood, a multi-camera comedy from The Big Bang veteran Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Reynolds, Here Comes the Neighborhood centers on the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her Trill TV. The trio also executive produce the new multi-camera CBS/CBS Studios comedy series 9JKL, which debuts next Monday.

Reynolds joined The Big Bang Theory at the beginning of Season 2, rising from producer to executive producer. He previously worked on ABC’s Samantha Who? Reynolds is repped by UTA and manager Shelly Aronson.

At CBS, Kapital Entertainment also has a put pilot commitment for Liz Astrof/WBTV’s multi-camera comedy The Big House.