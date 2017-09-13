Now that the controversy and backlash are out of the way, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is back on track. Filming is underway and the creator of the Hellboy universe Mike Mignola took to Twitter to share the first look at David Harbour as the titular character. He posted a picture with the caption, “Holy crap” — which probably means that he likes what he sees.

The Stranger Things star takes the baton from Ron Perlman who starred as the devilish superhero in the first live-action iteration of the comic book directed by Guillermo del Toro in 2004. Harbour fits into the role nicely, looking quite ripped — and very red.

The reboot is directed by Neil Marshall and written by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Aron Coleite. Harbour is joined by Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, and Daniel Dae Kim who replaced Ed Skrein after a whitewashing backlash.

The story follows the titular character and his ragtag team of paranormal researchers who are trying to save the world from a medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind.