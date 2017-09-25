Oscar-winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner franchise), and Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Game films) have been tapped the star in action romance film Die In A Gunfight from The Mark Gordon Company. Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari penned the screenplay, which has Animals-helm Collin Schiffli in the director’s chair.

The film follows two star-crossed lovers – Ben (Hutcherson) and Mary (Scodelario), who share an eagerness to break from the confines of their lives that fuels their passion for each other and leads to an all-out struggle for their love against a backdrop of corporate espionage, revenge, and a long-standing feud between their families.

Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, and Sunday Night’s Allyson Seeger are the producers while, Sara Smith of Mark Gordon will be an executive producer.

