On the heels of Freeform’s pilot order to Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, toplined by PLL co-stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, from PLL mastermind I. Marlene King and based on the books by PLL author Sara Shepard, another soapy drama project from the PLL team has landed a big deal.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to The Heiresses, headlined by PLL co-star Shay Mitchell, with King writing based on Shepard’s 2014 novel. Alloy Entertainment once again co-produces with King’s Long Lake Media in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Heiresses is a family soap with a mystery twist, set in the diamond world. The Saybrooks are a household name. They’ve been blessed with great fortune, but cursed with epic loss. The events surrounding a deadly accident a year ago drove a wedge between the once inseparable diamond empire heiresses. But when an unspeakable tragedy brings the cousins back together, they create a truly unbreakable bond. They set to solve the mystery of who wants the Saybrook family dead before one of them is the next target.

King executive produces with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

The project falls under the talent holding pact Mitchell inked with Warner Bros TV in August along with a pod deal for her newly launched production company Amore & Vita Productions. Mitchell also was cast as a series regular for the first season of the studio’s upcoming Lifetime series You. In addition to You, she will next be seen in the feature Cadaver.

In addition to PLL: The Perfectionists, King has series Famous In Love starring Bella Thorne at Freeform.

The Heiresses, which previously had been in series development at Bravo, marks the latest Shepard YA property headed to TV. Pretty Little Liars became a mega hit for ABC Family/Freeform. The network also aired a series adaptation Shepard’s The Lying Game and is now piloting The Perfectionists as a PLL spinoff.