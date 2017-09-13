The Sunday night premiere of HBO’s The Deuce did well, considering preview streaming, Hurricane Irma coverage and Sunday Night Football. The premium cabler’s new drama series has drawn over 2.2 million viewers so far, according to HBO.

That number includes 1.1 million viewers that watched early on HBO platforms and over 1.1 million viewers tuning in across two plays on Sunday night (830,000 viewers for 9 PM, 342,000 viewers for 12:15 AM). This puts The Deuce slightly ahead of last year’s start for The Night Of, which had the same early viewing strategy on digital platforms.

The Night Of premiere episode tallied 2.1 million viewers in the same timeframe and went on to average a gross audience of 8.2 million viewers.