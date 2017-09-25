HBO will debut John Maggio’s doc The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee on Monday, December 4. The film about the legendary Washington Post editor, told primarily in his own words, also includes interviews with Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Henry Kissinger and Robert Redford, among many others.

HBO describes The Newspaperman as an intimate portrait of Bradlee that traces his ascent from a young Boston boy stricken with polio to one of the most consequential journalistic figures of the 20th century.

“The Newspaperman,” says HBO, “delves into the highs and lows of Bradlee’s personal life and career, and features previously unseen home movies, photographs, archival footage and interviews with a who’s who of American journalism, Washington insiders, and family and friends who knew him best, including: Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Quinn Bradlee, Courtland Milloy, David Maraniss, David Remnick, Don Graham, George Vaillant, Henry Kissinger, Ben Bradlee Jr., Jim Hoagland, Jim Lehrer, John Dean, Norman Lear, Richard Cohen, Robert Kaiser, Robert Redford, Sally Bedell Smith, Sally Quinn, Tina Brown and Tom Brokaw.”

Maggio directs, with Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt and George Kunhardt producing. The film is a co-production of HBO and Kunhardt Films.

The Newspaperman debuts Monday, December 4 on HBO.