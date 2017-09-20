EXCLUSIVE: Harry Shum Jr., who currently stars in the Freeform fantasy series Shadowhunters, is joining the Escape Plan franchise. The former Glee star is set to appear in Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films’ Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station, along with Tyler Jon Olson and Sergio Rizzuto. Sylvester Stallone returning as the star with John Herzfeld is on board to direct from a script by Miles Chapman, who wrote the previously two pics.

In this installment, the daughter of a Hong Kong tech executive goes missing in what appears to be a routine ransom job. As Breslin (Stallone) and his crew delve deeper, they discover the culprit is the deranged son of one of their former foes, who also kidnapped Breslin’s love and is holding her inside the massive prison known as Devil’s Station. Shum Jr. will play Bao, who joins Breslin’s team on the rescue mission.

Randall Emmett, George Furla, Mark Canton and Zack Schiller will produce, while Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Stan Wertlieb exec produce. Lionsgate Premiere will release the film domestically and Leomus Pictures will also co-produce and distribute in China.

Shum Jr., who will co-star in Warner Bros’ Jon M. Chu-directed comedy Crazy Rich Asians, is repped by Innovative and Triniti Management.

EFO Films is also currently in production on season five of the hit Starz drama series Power.