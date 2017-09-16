Harry Dean Stanton’s first big-screen appearance was in the 1957 Western Tomahawk Trail, and for the next 60 years the quintessential character actor worked steadily starring alongside the likes of Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Clint Eastwood and Jack Nicholson, and directors from favorite David Lynch to Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Wim Wenders.

He also stars in the upcoming film Lucky, which marks the directorial debut of John Carroll Lynch and hits theaters September 29 via Magnolia Pictures.

