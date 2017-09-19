Here’s some Happy! news: Syfy has pushed the premiere date of its new live-action/animated series back by a week. The Universal Cable Productions show starring Christopher Meloni and the voice of Patton Oswalt now will bow at 10 PM Wednesday, December 6.

Syfy

Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel, Happy! centers on Nick Sax (Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop-turned-hitman who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is changed forever by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Oswalt, who replaced the originally cast Bobby Moynihan).

Morrison and Brian Taylor co-wrote the pilot Happy! teleplay. Morrison also executive produces along with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film; Meloni; and showrunner Patrick Macmanus. Taylor directed the pilot.