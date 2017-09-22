Debi Mazar (Younger) and Michael Maize (Mr. Robot) are set for recurring roles in Syfy’s new live-action/animated series Happy! from Universal Cable Productions.

Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel, Happy! centers on Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop-turned-hitman who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is changed forever by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

Mazar will play Isabella Scaramucci, a calculating, dripping-in-Dolce mother who is dead-set on exacting revenge. Maize portrays Le Dic, a terrifying arms dealer with a cutting sense of humor.

Mazar, known for her regular role as Maggie in Younger, also has appeared on series such as Elementary, The Insider, Happily Divorced, The Practice and Melissa & Joey. Film credits include Goodfellas and Entourage. She’s repped by APA and Peg Donegan at Framework Entertainment.

Maize, who recurred as Lone Star on Mr. Robot, appears in Season 4 of Gotham and recently wrapped production on feature Stano starring Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. He also appears in Kyra Sedgwick’s directorial debut, Story of a Girl. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment and Headline Talent Agency.

Happy! premieres at 10 PM Wednesday, December 6, on Syfy.