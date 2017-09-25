Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman, Roots), Psych alum Corbin Bernsen and Dice star Andrew Dice Clay are set for recurring roles in the upcoming third season of SundanceTV’s critically-praised anthology series Hap & Leonard.

Based on Joe R. Lansdale’s popular book series, Hap & Leonard follows two lifelong best friends, Hap Collins (James Purefoy), an East Texas white boy with a weakness for Southern women, and Leonard Pine (Michael K. Williams), a gay, black Vietnam vet with a hot temper. Season 3 is based on the third installment of Lansdale’s series, The Two-Bear Mambo, and is set for premiere in early 2018.

Gossett Jr. plays Bacon, a veterinarian-turned-cook at the local diner. Bernsen will portray Chief Cantuck, the foul-mouthed, morally ambiguous head of the Grovetown Police department. Clay is Sonny Knox, the town’s politically incorrect radio disc jockey. In addition, Laura Allen (American Horror Story: Cult) plays Officer Reynolds, an East Texas cop who hides her bigotry behind her badge, Sydney Wease (The Vampire Diaries), portrays Belinda, ethereal teenage waif, mute since a mysterious abduction, and musician Curtis Harding plays blues legend, L.C. Soothe, and L.C.’s grandson, Bobby Joe, both of whom run afoul of the Klan. Tiffany Mack (Florida Grange) and Cranston Johnson (Detective Hanson) return as series regulars.

In Season 3, when Florida Grange goes missing in the Klan-infested town of Grovetown, Hap and Leonard set out to find her. As the mystery unfolds, Hap and Leonard find themselves at odds with a cast of characters so tough they could chew the bumper off a pickup truck, including a possibly corrupt sheriff, and the leader of the Caucasian Knights. Set once again in East Texas, against an impending storm of Biblical proportions, Hap and Leonard scramble to locate Florida before the Klan locates them. The boys learn that the good guys don’t always win, and nobody beats Mother Nature.

John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) returns as showrunner and executive producer for season three, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt and Linda Moran return as executive producers.

Gossett Jr, who won an Oscar for his performance in An Officer and a Gentleman, will next be seen in a starring role in feature Breaking Brooklyn. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Psych and L.A. Law alum Bernsen will next be seen in Jarret Tarnol’s high school dramedy Reach.

Clay can currently be seen on his series Dice now in its second season on Showtime. He’ll next appear in Warner Brothers remake of A Star is Born, and continues to perform his stand-up across the country. Clay is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Bruce Rubenstein.