I, Tonya, the Margot Robbie-starring movie about the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan figure-skating scandal that just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and scored a big distribution deal from Neon and 30West, is headed to the Hamptons. The Hamptons Film Festival today said the Craig Gillespie-helped pic will serve as the closing-night film of the fest, which runs October 5-9.
The fest announced its full slate today for its 25th edition, which will highlight more than 65 features and 50 shorts from 40 countries. It opens things with Alison Chernick’s Itzhak Perlman documentary Itzhak and will have special presentations for Goodbye Christopher Robin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Breathe.
Among the highlights on tap are a special event for Jordan Peele’s Get Out.
Here’s the full lineup:
OPENING NIGHT FILM
ITZHAK (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Allison Chernick
Alison Chernick’s documentary ITZHAK examines the life and music of Itzhak Perlman,
widely considered one of the world’s greatest living violinists. Exploring the ways in
which Perlman’s passion for music allowed him to find a platform for personal
expression against tremendous circumstances, Chernick creates a portrait of man
whose remarkable will to survive is never removed from his tremendous generosity and
humor. Through it all, the discipline we see at work is starkly contrasted with the world
we see at home, as a modern Jewish family continues to embrace their heritage against
a world of changing expectations. A co-production of American Masters Pictures for
WNET.
CLOSING NIGHT FILM
I, TONYA (USA)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Craig Gillespie
For many, the revelations following the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the
lead-up to the 1994 Winter Olympics cemented the legacy of Tonya Harding as one of
the most iconic villains in sports history. Craig Gillespie’s at turns hilarious and tragic
look at the life of Harding (astonishingly realized by Margot Robbie) flips the script on
this sensational narrative—following her from the tumultuous relationship with her
abusive mother (Allison Janney) to the absurd moments that led to that fateful night in
Cobo Arena. Fueled by a razor-sharp script that doesn’t let anyone in Harding’s orbit out
of its sights, I, TONYA is an outrageous and surprising look at the players behind the
notorious scandal.
FRIDAY CENTERPIECE
GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (UK)
North American Premiere
Director: Simon Curtis
Simon Curtis, director of MY WEEK WITH MARILYN (HIFF 2011), presents a heartfelt
look into the complicated relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne
(Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston), whose
collection of toys and unbridled imagination inspired the enchanting world of Winnie the
Pooh. As the whimsical adventures of this honey-loving bear quickly capture the
attention of a traumatized, post-war England, the family suddenly finds themselves
swept up in the international success—though not without paying the price that often
accompanies such fame. While his mother (Margot Robbie) revels in the spotlight, her
son struggles with the abrupt loss of his childhood. With great empathy, GOODBYE
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN explores the complexities of family, war, and celebrity.
SATURDAY CENTERPIECE
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (USA)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Martin McDonagh
With the local police force no closer to finding a culprit in the months following her
daughter’s murder, Mildred (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) decides to
make a statement of her own when she posts three signs leading into the town with a
blatant message for the town’s chief of police (Woody Harrelson) and his rough-hewn
second-in- command (Sam Rockwell). With the same bitingly dark and comedic tone of
his previous two films, IN BRUGES and SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS (HIFF 2012),
Academy Award® winning writer-director Martin McDonagh returns to feature
filmmaking with this wildly entertaining and unpredictable story of a divided community
simmering with tension and ready to blow.
SUNDAY CENTERPIECE
BREATHE (UK)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Andy Serkis
Best-known for his motion-capture work as Gollum in the LORD OF THE RINGS trilogy
and Caesar in the PLANET OF THE APES series, Andy Serkis makes his directorial
debut with the inspiring true story of activists Robin and Diana Cavendish (Academy
Award® nominee Andrew Garfield and Golden Globe® winner Claire Foy). When Robin’s shocking contraction of rapid-onset polio leaves him paralyzed, the two make the controversial decision to remove him from the hospital and define a different life for him. Working together to both create a sustainable condition for Robin and break the stigma surrounding disability rights, the two begin a groundbreaking campaign captured with a warm and enlivening touch by Garfield, Foy, and Serkis.
SPOTLIGHT FILMS
AFTER LOUIE (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Vincent Gagliostro
Still reeling from survivor’s guilt in the years following the AIDS epidemic, NYC artist
Sam (Tony Award® winner Alan Cumming) spends his days working on a seemingly
never-ending video tribute to the partner he lost along the way. While an intimate
encounter with a younger man (Zachary Booth) at first seems like just another one-off, it
soon forces Sam to re-assess his resentment for a generation he perceives to be
oblivious to the political immediacy and pain of his own. Longtime activist and first-time
filmmaker Vincent Gagliostro brings a knowing sensitivity to this poignant story of
generational difference, all centered around Cumming’s raw and magnetic lead
performance. Presented in partnership with Newfest.
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (Italy/France)
Director: Luca Guadagnino
As another summer in his family’s Italian villa lazily drifts by for 17-year- old Elio
(Timothée Chalamet, Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch), 24-year- old Oliver (Armie
Hammer) seems at first to be little more than the latest in a long line of his father’s
(Michael Stuhlbarg) research assistants. However, as the weeks wind on, a tender
connection develops between the two in Luca Guadagnino’s sun-soaked masterpiece.
Refining the stylistic splendor of his previous work into a lush exploration of desire and
intimacy, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME is an intoxicating reminder of the tentative
gestures and fleeting moments that mark our first steps into the unknown, and their
lasting ability to soften the sting of changing seasons.
DARKEST HOUR (UK)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Wright
Joe Wright (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, ATONEMENT) returns with a thrilling drama
centered on Winston Churchill—starring Academy Award® nominee, Gary Oldman in
his most forceful and transformative role to date. Newly appointed as Prime Minister of
Great Britain, Churchill faces one of the most defining trials of his career: negotiate
peace with Nazi Germany or stand firm to fight for the ideals, liberty, and freedom of a nation. With the threat of invasion imminent as the unstoppable Nazi forces move
across Western Europe, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and
attempt to change the course of history.
FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL (UK)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Paul McGuigan
Adapted from British actor Peter Turner’s memoir of the same name, the late-life
relationship between legendary Golden-era actress Gloria Grahame (Academy Award®-
nominee Annette Bening) and the significantly younger Turner (Jamie Bell) is lovingly
recounted in Paul McGuigan’s moving period romance. As the two begin their
relationship, we follow Grahame as she moves between Los Angeles, a town in which
she seems eternally out of touch with an industry that doesn’t quite know how to treat
her, and Turner’s native Liverpool. At the center of it all is Bening, whose lively and
nuanced performance brilliantly pays homage to an actress denied the stature she
deserved in her own lifetime.
IN THE FADE (Germany/France)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Fatih Akin
Selected as Germany’s official submission for the Academy Awards® Best Foreign
Language Film, Fatih Akin’s tightly-wound revenge thriller stars Diane Kruger as a
woman struggling to overcome her profound grief in the wake of a neo-Nazi terrorist
attack that leaves her husband and son dead. Awarded the Best Actress prize at this
year’s Cannes Film Festival, Kruger provides a stunningly fearless and grounded lead
performance as the victim of an increasingly prevalent form of violence, pushed to the
edge and forced to find her own justice in the wake of a failed judicial system.
LBJ (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Rob Reiner
Led by a thunderous lead performance by Woody Harrelson in the titular role, Rob
Reiner helms this eye-opening study of the controversial political career of Lyndon B.
Johnson, ranging from his days as Senate Majority Leader to his sudden ascendancy to
the presidency in the wake of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Aided by an impressive
supporting cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins, and Bill Pullman,
Reiner offers a panoramic look at Johnson’s long-debated presidency in a time of both
major progress and strife for a nation at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement and the
dawn of the Vietnam War.
MARSHALL (USA)
Director: Reginald Hudlin
Long before Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) sat on the U.S. Supreme Court,
the NAACP sent the young, rabble-rousing attorney to defend a black chauffeur
(Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy employer (Kate Hudson) in a landmark case that
became a media sensation. Partnered with Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad)—a green,
Jewish lawyer who had never tried a criminal case—the pair struggle against a hostile
storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in the inspiring trial that set the
groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to come in Reginald Hudlin’s engrossing
drama.
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) (USA)
Director: Noah Baumbach
Content in living out their individual lives in separation from one another, the three
middle-aged siblings of the Meyerowitz family find themselves uncomfortably reunited
when they are forced to come together to deal with the sudden health issues of their
father (Dustin Hoffman), a sculptor who has long defined his career through his
resentment to those around him. With a perfectly calibrated ensemble including Ben
Stiller, Emma Thompson, and Adam Sandler (in a powerfully grounded performance),
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES finds director Noah Baumbach returning to the tales of
familial dysfunction that defined his earlier work with a renewed understanding of the
moments of lyrical humor and tenderness that arise alongside it.
THE SHAPE OF WATER (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Guillermo del Toro
As the Cold War reaches its peak in the early 1960s, Elisa (Sally Hawkins), a mute
janitor working at a US government facility, finds a strange creature held deep within the
laboratory. Guillermo del Toro’s THE SHAPE OF WATER is a mesmerizing continuation
of his fascination with on-screen monsters and their real-world counterparts, wonderfully
realized through a brilliant cast (including Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, and
Richard Jenkins), and jaw-dropping production design and cinematography. In creating
perhaps the most realized synthesis of his many preoccupations to date, del Toro has
created a wondrous take on the classic monster movie that seems to exist out of time
and yet inseparable from our own.
THE YELLOW BIRDS (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Alexandre Moors
In the midst of the Iraq War, Bartle (Alden Ehrenreich) and Murph (Tye Sheridan) find
themselves woefully unprepared for the realities facing them upon their deployment into
active duty. What starts off as a simple mission ends in tragedy, driving one traumatized
soldier to return home desperate to escape the past while the other’s parents begins
their own search for the truth. Aided by stand-out supporting turns from Jennifer Aniston
and Toni Collette, THE YELLOW BIRDS provides a haunting look at the personal
devastation facing both the soldiers on the ground and those they leave behind.
THE TRIBES OF PALOS VERDES (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Emmett Malloy & Brendan Malloy
When teenage Medina (Maika Monroe) moves with her family to the picture-perfect
paradise of Palos Verdes, California, they seem headed for a happy new chapter in
their lives. But old troubles soon catch up to them, as the disintegration of Medina’s
parents’ marriage leads her mother (Jennifer Garner) into an emotional freefall and
pushes her brother towards addiction. Caught in the middle of it all, Medina must rely on
her inner strength to become the stabilizing force in her family, while finding refuge in a
new passion: surfing. Set amidst the sun-kissed beaches and crystal blue waters of the
California coast, THE TRIBES OF PALOS VERDES is a stirring look at how life’s
greatest challenges forge who we become.
WONDERSTRUCK (USA)
Director: Todd Haynes
Celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes (CAROL, HIFF 2015) returns to the festival with a
transcendent adaptation of Brian Selznick’s best-selling novel. Deftly alternating
between two narratives set fifty years apart, WONDERSTRUCK follows a pair of
runaway deaf children on their seemingly individual—though ultimately
interconnected—adventures. Though separated by time and place, the mysterious
symmetry between Ben and Rose’s (newcomers Oakes Fegley and Millicent
Simmonds) journeys emerge with mesmerizing poignancy. Starring the incomparable
Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, and featuring breakout performances from its
young leads, WONDERSTRUCK is an impeccably crafted and visually stunning
coming-of- age tale.
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
11/8/16 (USA)
World Premiere
Curator & Producer: Jeff Deutchman
On the day of the 2016 presidential election, filmmaker Jeff Deutchman surveys the
thoughts and feelings of ordinary Americans as they head to the ballot box. Told in brief
vignettes from across the country, and focusing on voters from every side of the political
spectrum—ranging from a Sikh man and his family in New York City to a coal miner in
West Virginia—the film humanizes the electorate in an age of sweeping generalizations.
In its panoramic form and disparate viewpoints, 11/8/16 provides a necessary
counterpoint, finding moments of common humanity within a seemingly unbridgeable
divide.
LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY AND A CASTLE (Spain)
New York Premiere
Director: Gustavo Salmerón
Julita Salmerón’s biggest wishes in life were to have lots of children and a pet monkey,
and to live in a castle. Gustavo Salmerón’s humorously candid film follows his mother,
and the rest of their family, as they rummage through the vast family archive over a
period of fifteen years. She reflects on the dreams she managed to fulfill, along with the
lingering effects of the economic crisis that forced her to almost lose it all. Filled with
moments of warmth and sincerity, LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY, AND A CASTLE is a
touching documentary about an eccentric, otherworldly family facing up to the harsh
economic realities of living in contemporary Spain.
LOVE MEANS ZERO (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Jason Kohn
With his notorious no-nonsense approach to coaching, Nick Bollettieri is regarded as a
controversial figure in the world of tennis—but also, crucially, as a mentor with the
know-how to push players to greatness. Director Jason Kohn balances the pointed
questions to his subject, who remains intransigent throughout, with interviews with many
of Bollettieri’s students—Boris Becker and Jim Courier among them—to shed light on
the enigmatic figure. What emerges is a story of a coach fiercely determined to win at all
costs, and a compelling look at what it takes to compete at the highest level.
MOUNTAIN (Australia)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Jennifer Peedom
Narrated by Willem Dafoe, MOUNTAIN takes the viewer on a sweeping journey to the
most awe-inspiring summits on earth. A collaboration between BAFTA-nominated
director Jennifer Peedom and Richard Tognetti’s Australian Chamber Orchestra, the
film glorifies our species’ pursuit of peril: from ice climbers, snowboarders, and wing-
suiters, the thrill-seekers’ daredevil antics will leave audiences gasping for breath. Filmed in 15 countries and assembled from 2,000 hours of hypnotizing footage,
MOUNTAIN is a beautifully scored and visually stunning work that vividly captures the
fear and reverence inspired by the world’s highest peaks.
THE CHINA HUSTLE (USA)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Jed Rothstein
In the midst of the 2008 market crash, investors on the fringes of the financial world
feverishly sought new alternatives for high-return investments in the global markets.
With Chinese indexes demonstrating explosive growth, the country suddenly emerged
as a gold rush opportunity with one caveat: US investors were prohibited from investing
directly into the country’s market. Makeshift solutions led to a market frenzy, until one
investor discovered the massive web of fraud left in its wake. Jed Rothstein’s
documentary rings the alarm on the need for transparency in an increasingly
deregulated financial world by following those working to uncover the biggest heist
you’ve never heard of.
NARRATIVE COMPETITION
DISAPPEARANCE (Iran/Qatar)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Ali Asgari
Rising Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari, whose short film THE SILENCE took home the Best
Narrative Short Competition prize at HIFF 2016, returns to the festival with his
mesmerizing feature debut. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Iranian society,
where conservative traditions often conflict with modern desires, DISAPPEARANCE is
the tale of one couple’s race against time to solve an unsolvable problem over the
course of one endlessly long night. Featuring outstanding performances from
newcomers Sadaf Asgari and Reza Ranjbaran, and an impressively assured stylistic
touch, DISAPPEARANCE establishes Asgari as one of the bold new voices in world
cinema.
OH LUCY! (USA/Japan)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Atsuko Hirayanagi
In this delightfully offbeat tale, OH LUCY! follows Setsuko Kawashima (Shinobu
Terajima)—a lonely, chain-smoking introvert who is wasting away at her office job in
Tokyo. Setsuko’s world is turned upside down when she meets the charismatic English
teacher, John (Josh Hartnett), who draws her out of her shell with the help of a blond
wig and the promise of a bold new identity. When John abruptly departs for Southern California, the newly emboldened “Lucy” sets out to find him on a life-altering journey of
self-discovery. Based on her award-winning short film, Atsuko Hirayanagi’s charming
directorial debut explores the transformative power of individualism.
SUMMER 1993 (Spain)
New York Premiere
Director: Carla Simón
Following the death of her parents in Barcelona, six-year- old Frida (the haunting Laia
Artigas) is sent to her uncle’s (David Verdaguer) picturesque countryside home, in Carla
Simon’s autobiographical feature debut SUMMER 1993. Frida battles with a sense of
loneliness and displacement while also yearning to fit into the picture with her new
family. Punctuated by moments of youthful exuberance and mature ruminations, this
coming-of- age drama, set amongst summery hues, is an extraordinarily moving
snapshot of being a child in an adult world, anchored by a flawless performance by its
young star.
THOROUGHBREDS (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Cory Finley
Two wealthy teenage girls with violent impulses seek to inject excitement into their
boring suburban lives in THOROUGHBREDS, Cory Finley’s deliciously twisted
filmmaking debut. When Lily’s (Anya Taylor Joy, THE WITCH) stepfather threatens to
send the troubled teen off to reform school, she recruits her equally unstable childhood
friend, Amanda (Olivia Cooke, ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL), in a dangerous
plot that serves both of their interests. Featuring electrifying performances from its
young leads—including the late Anton Yelchin, in his final appearance—this stylish neo-
noir establishes newcomer Finley as a filmmaker to watch.
UNDER THE TREE (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson
“Love thy neighbor” does not apply in the Iceland suburbs of UNDER THE TREE. After
his wife kicks him out of the house, Atli (Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson) stays with his
parents—just as the passive aggressive hostility with their neighbors is ramping up over
a large tree in the yard. Director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson establishes character
dynamics with jabs to the gut and enough dark humor to quell the uneasiness in your
stomach. With a moody score and sound design that sways between the tension and
release of the scenes, you may find yourself nervously laughing the next time you want
to talk to your neighbors about the noise.
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY
FILMWORKER (USA)
Director: Tony Zierra
At the age of 27, actor Leon Vitali met Stanley Kubrick during the filming of BARRY
LYNDON. Despite having his own respected acting career, Vitali’s fascination with
Kubrick led him to throw it away and pursue a life in service of the director as his
personal assistant, right-hand man, and, most tumultuously of all, friend. With a treasure
trove of behind-the- scene footage and stories recalled by both Vitali and Kubrick’s past
collaborators, FILMWORKER provides a fascinating firsthand account of the complex
relationship that facilitated the creation, and made possible the preservation, of some of
the director’s most legendary work.
I AM EVIDENCE (USA)
Directors: Trish Adlesic, Geeta Gandbhir
Produced by Mariska Hargitay (Law and Order: SVU), I AM EVIDENCE uncovers the
many disturbing ways our criminal justice system neglects victims of sexual assault. In
this revealing exposé, filmmakers Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir investigate the
alarming number of untested evidence kits that have accumulated over the last several
decades, denying justice to thousands of survivors in the process. Giving voice to the
brave individuals affected by this misconduct and to the heroic law enforcement officials
who tirelessly work to deliver long-awaited due process in these cases, I AM
EVIDENCE is a powerful call to action.
LARGER THAN LIFE, THE KEVYN AUCOIN STORY (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Tiffany Bartok
LARGER THAN LIFE: THE KEVYN AUCOIN STORY explores the life of the iconic
make-up artist, who transformed the profession into a prominent and influential art form.
Director and fellow make-up artist Tiffany Bartok paints a beautiful and deeply personal
portrait of a man who, as both an artist and LGBTQ advocate, dedicated his life to
elevating the inner confidence and presence of others. Through intimate archival
footage and interviews with his famous friends and clients, Bartok weaves through the
journey of Aucoin’s life up until his tragic end—reminding everyone that he truly was
larger than life.
LOVE, CECIL (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Documentarian Lisa Immordino Vreeland (PEGGY GUGGENHEIM: ART ADDICT)
presents an engaging portrait of the visionary Cecil Beaton. Known for his astounding
work ethic and prickly personality, the celebrated and sometimes controversial
photographer and costume designer shot iconic portraits of celebrities and took home
two Academy Awards® for his work on GIGI and MY FAIR LADY. Expertly weaving
thoughtful passages from Beaton’s diaries—brought to life through Rupert Everett’s
keen narration—with archival interviews featuring his famous friends (and foes), LOVE
CECIL tracks the artist’s long, illustrious career with equal amounts of affection and
frankness.
ONE OF US (USA)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady
In a borough defined by rapidly shifting identities and vastly increased visibility,
Brooklyn’s Hasidic community exists as an anomaly—one virtually cut off from the
change surrounding it and defined largely by the secrecy of what exists within it. Over
the course of three years, Oscar-nominated® directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady
embed themselves with three former members who have removed themselves from the
community, exploring the circumstances that led to their departure and capturing their
new lives outside—despite persistent threats from the world they left behind. As in
2006’s JESUS CAMP, Ewing and Grady explore the boundaries of a community defined
by religious connection, and shine a light on the disturbing conditions found within.
SPIELBERG (USA)
Director: Susan Lacy
Emerging out of the New Hollywood era to become the biggest name in blockbuster film
for the last four decades, Steven Spielberg has been defined by both the countless
classics he directed and the constant risks that kept his streak alive throughout his
career as a filmmaker, producer, and studio executive. With interviews from Spielberg’s
consistent collaborators (Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Williams),
contemporaries (George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola), and friends
and family, Susan Lacy’s wide-spanning portrait of the director provides an
unprecedented look at the most influential figure in modern filmmaking.
STRAD STYLE (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Stefan Avalos
Out on the vast middle American steppe, an eccentric loner named Daniel Houck
passes the time cruising social media and obsessively whittling away violins inspired by
Old World masters like Guarneri and Stradivarius. Stefan Avalos’s unlikely, rousing documentary STRAD STYLE follows Daniel as a chance encounter on Facebook with a
famous violin soloist leads him on a singular, yearlong quest to craft an exact replica of
the world’s finest violin. Avalos’s intimate camera paints an irresistible portrait of a
Midwestern misfit with the chance to enter the rarefied world of classical music, far
away from the windswept plains of Ohio.
THE DEAD NATION (Romania)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Radu Jude
Acclaimed narrative filmmaker Radu Jude explores Romania’s shifting identity
throughout history in his first documentary, THE DEAD NATION. Using archival images
found from the collection of a rural photographer, text excerpted from the journal of a
Jewish doctor, and songs recorded from the nationalistic anthems of the time, Jude’s
cinematic essay provides a harrowing yet captivating account of the rise of nationalism
and anti-semitism in Romania during the 1930s-40s. Equal parts mesmerizing and
horrifying, THE DEAD NATION is, as the narration describes, “torn between reality and
poetry,” creating a necessary recollection of a period with eerie similarities to our own.
THE FAMILY I HAD (USA)
Director: Katie Green, Carlye Rubin
In Katie Green and Carlyle Rubin’s THE FAMILY I HAD, Charity Lee recalls the
harrowing moment her teenage son shattered her family with one unthinkable act of
violence. Ten years into the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, the grieving mother is
forced to come to terms with her new reality. With great empathy and unrivaled access
to their subjects, Green and Rubin forgo true-crime sensationalism for a nuanced
exploration of the family’s complicated history with mental illness, addiction, and
domestic abuse. Highlighting our capacity to adapt to even the most unmooring of
circumstances, THE FAMILY I HAD is a moving testament to human resilience.
THE FIRST TO DO IT (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Coodie & Chike
In 1950, three years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in major league
baseball, Earl Lloyd stepped onto an NBA basketball court and changed the game
forever. During Lloyd’s 22-year NBA career, he became its first African American player,
its first African American scout, and its first African American full time head coach.
Through intimate conversations with family, childhood friends, and the legendary
players whose lives he touched (including Oscar Robertson, Dave Bing, and Kawhi
Leonard), THE FIRST TO DO IT chronicles the experience of Lloyd and other early African American players against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement and
explores the role of sports in the lasting legacy of desegregation today.
THE WORK (USA)
Director: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous
Twice a year, the maximum-security Folsom State Prison allows free citizens from the
outside to participate in an intensive group therapy program with the incarcerated men
on the inside. With unprecedented access, directors Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous
document these raw and revealing sessions—capturing harrowing moments of human
vulnerability, catharsis, and connection in the process. Awarded the Best Documentary
at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, THE WORK is an extraordinary feat of verité
filmmaking that looks behind prison walls to reveal a movement of redemption that
transcends what we think of as rehabilitation.
VOYEUR (USA)
Director: Myles Kane, Josh Koury
In 2016, legendary journalist Gay Talese published in The New Yorker an excerpt from
his upcoming book, The Voyeur’s Motel, that quickly proved to be one of the most
controversial stories of his career. Following the writer during this period,
documentarians Myles Kane and Josh Koury track Talese as he investigates the story
of the Colorado motel owner, Gerald Foos, who secretly built an observation platform to
watch the most intimate moments in the lives of his guests. As questions emerge about
Foos’ trustworthiness Talese is thrown in the middle of a controversy that is threatening
to destroy the story he’s been working on for more than three decades.
WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE
A CIAMBRA (Italy/France/USA/Germany)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Jonas Carpignano
Adapted from his eponymous short film, filmmaker Jonas Carpignano returns to the
southern Italian setting of his debut MEDITERRANEA (HIFF 2015) in this neo-realist
coming-of- age story. Desperate to join the ranks of the men of his Romany family, 14-
year-old Pio finds his initiation into adulthood unexpectedly fast-tracked with the
imprisonment of his father and older brother, as he gradually involves himself in the
same criminal world that placed them there. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese
and directed with a remarkably atmospheric touch that refuses to settle into the
expected tropes of the genre, A CIAMBRA is another nuanced look at the difficulty of escaping a life of crime in a community defined by it, confirming Carpignano as a
undeniable international force.
A FANTASTIC WOMAN (Chile)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Sebastián Lelio
A shatteringly intimate and nuanced performance from newcomer Daniela Vega
anchors Chilean director Sebastián Lelio’s latest film, A FANTASTIC WOMAN. In this
Hitchcockian drama, transgender woman Marina (Vega) and Orlando (Francisco Reyes)
are in love and are planning to spend the rest of their lives together, but when tragedy
strikes, Marina finds herself unexpectedly under criminal investigation. Much like with
his previous film, 2013’s GLORIA, Lelio offers a complex portrayal of a strong female
character unsure how to navigate a hostile environment defined by prejudice and
intolerance.
ARRHYTHMIA (Russia/Finland/Germany)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Boris Khlebnikov
ARRHYTHMIA, Boris Khlebnikov’s explosive portrait of a fractured marriage, follows the
young, gifted paramedic Oleg (Alexander Yatsenko) and his wife Katya (Irina
Gorbacheva), who works as a nurse in the hospital’s emergency department.
Headstrong, impulsive, and willing to bend the rules when necessary, Oleg frequently
runs afoul of the new management that is trying to implement absurdly strict new rules
that prioritize bureaucracy over the patients’ well-being. As their professional and
personal lives collide, Oleg and Katya must deconstruct their familiar spaces in order to
rebuild their marriage in Khlebnikov’s intriguing commentary on the anatomy of a
relationship.
EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA (USA)
Director: Jim Mckay
Returning to feature filmmaking after a decade in television, indie veteran Jim McKay’s
EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA is a heartfelt, subtle, and captivating portrait of an undocumented
Mexican immigrant in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. José, played brilliantly by newcomer
Fernando Cardona, is a hardworking delivery man whose only respite from his
overwhelming schedule is his local soccer team. But when assigned a double shift on
the day of the championship, José is forced to either let down his team or lose his only
source of income. Refreshingly authentic and frequently humorous, EN EL SÉPTIMO
DÍA is a rare film that highlights the consequences of the most seemingly simple
decisions. Presented in partnership with OLA (Organización Latino-Americana) of
Eastern Long Island.
HAPPY END (France/Austria/Germany)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Michael Haneke
While living out their days in a Calais mansion against the backdrop of the city’s
increasingly turbulent refugee crisis, the well-off Laurents find themselves slowly torn
apart by the surprise arrival of a young guest. In the follow-up to his Academy Award®-
winning (and five-time nominated) film AMOUR (HIFF 2012), acclaimed filmmaker
Michael Haneke returns to the career-defining social and familial themes of his work in
this story of the disintegration of a single bourgeois family. Anchored by powerful
performances from past Haneke collaborators Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis
Trintignant, HAPPY END is another unrelentingly singular work of social satire from a
master filmmaker working at the top of his game.
LOVELESS (Russia/France/Belgium/Germany)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Boris and Zhenya’s (Aleksey Rozin, Maryana Spivak) divorce has devolved into an
endless series of arguments. Consumed with selling their apartment and beginning lives
with new partners, their 12-year- old son Alyosha (Matvey Novikov) seems increasingly
pushed out of their minds, until he suddenly disappears without a trace into the wintry
expanse of Moscow. Using the foundation of a crime procedural to shed greater light on
the stark inhumanity seeping into every aspect of contemporary Russian society,
Andrey Zvyagintsev’s (LEVIATHAN) expertly crafted film applies his impeccable ability
to portray human drama on a global scale to this bitingly vicious story of lost love.
MR AND MRS ADELMAN (France)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Nicolas Bedos
In his directorial debut, Nicolas Bedos stars opposite co-writer Doria Tillier as a French
couple intertwined, consumed with, and defined by each other in life and work: he, an
accomplished writer; she, his sometime-muse and editor. The chemistry between Bedos
and Tillier is irresistible, as they quip back and forth through four decades of music,
haircuts, and a romance that’s more shattered glass and Camus than chocolate and
flowers. Biting and tender, MR & MRS ADELMAN packs the intricacies of marriage into
a romantic comedy—with a twist.
NOVITIATE (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Maggie Betts
Drawn in by the prospect of a higher calling despite her non-religious upbringing,
Cathleen (Margaret Qualley), a teenager growing up in the early 1960s, soon finds
herself among a group of young women who have devoted themselves to a training
program within The Sisters of Blessed Rose convent. While their earnest devotion is
quickly contrasted with the harsh realities of religious life, the sudden announcement of
Pope John XXIII’s Second Vatican Council provides a new question for both the
students and their Mother Superior (Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo): whether to
transform along with the church’s plans of liberal reform or adhere to the strict principles
that first compelled them into the convent.
THE DIVINE ORDER (Switzerland)
Director: Petra Volpe
In 1971, a quaint Swiss village, seemingly untouched by the cultural and social
upheavals of the 1960s, anticipates the vote for women’s suffrage. Following her
exposure to a women’s rights demonstration in Zurich, a shy and well-liked housewife
becomes the unexpected beacon of her village’s suffragette movement. Featuring a
strong ensemble cast, led by the effortless Marie Leuenberger, THE DIVINE ORDER
chronicles the challenges of a determined group of women who cast off the stubborn
ways of the village and fight for independence. Directing with a keen eye for sincerity
and humor, Petra Volpe captures the inspiring journey of harnessing your voice to both
speak truth to power and tell your husband he can do his own laundry.
THE FLORIDA PROJECT (USA)
Director: Sean Baker
Sean Baker supplants the West Hollywood setting of his 2015 festival hit TANGERINE
with the cheap motels laying in the shadow of a certain Orlando mouse-themed
amusement park, in another free-flowing and sincere look at those living in the shadows
of the cities they call home. Living in one of the rooms are 6-year- old Moonee
(Brooklynn Prince) and her 22-year- old mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), who struggle to
keep a roof over their heads. Aided by Willem Dafoe’s remarkably warm performance
as Bobby, a staff member of the hotel, Sean Baker has crafted another empathetic look
at those existing on the fringes.
THE LEISURE SEEKER (Italy)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Paolo Virzì
Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and two-time Golden-Globe® winner Donald
Sutherland shine as Ella and John, an aging couple who embark on one final adventure
in Paolo Virzi’s English-language feature debut. Foregoing the concerns of their doctors
and grown children, the pair impulsively set off on a whirlwind, cross-country escapade in their beloved Winnebago. Experiencing equal moments of elation and frustration, the
pair wind their way down the East Coast—rekindling their passion for life and their
affection for one another along the way, in a journey full of humor and pathos.
THE MISOGYNISTS (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Onur Tukel
In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two
Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected results, in the latest from indie provocateur
Onur Tukel. As the night rages on, an ensemble of characters venture in and out of the
room. Some match the two’s enthusiasm while others voice their terror at the prospect
of the incoming President, but most struggle to find reasons to care less about the
results that caused the debauched celebration occurring around them. Led by Dylan
Baker’s gleefully deranged lead performance, Tukel’s tongue-in- cheek exploration of a
divided America digs deep into the night’s mass existential crisis, and leaves with some
disquieting results.
THE SQUARE (Sweden)
Director: Ruben Östlund
Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ruben Östlund’s
provocatively anarchic THE SQUARE follows Christian (Claes Bang), the suave director
of a respected contemporary art museum who sees the museum, and his career,
suddenly upended when the PR campaign surrounding his latest exhibit goes off the
rails. Using the same razor-sharp humor utilized in his festival favorite FORCE
MAJEURE (HIFF 2014), Östlund has created another masterful social satire that
playfully disassembles the hypocrisy, privilege, and self-importance of the contemporary
art world. Featuring fantastic turns by Terry Notary, Elisabeth Moss, and Dominic West,
THE SQUARE skillfully orchestrates one standout sequence after another, and in the
process creates one of the most memorable films of the year.
VIEWS FROM LONG ISLAND
With Support From the Suffolk County Film Commission
KILLER BEES (USA)
World Premiere
Directors: Benjamin Cummings, Orson Cummings
KILLER BEES spotlights the famed Bridgehampton basketball team as they prepare to
defend their state championship title. Following the young men on and off the court,
filmmakers Benjamin and Orson Cummings explore the Bees’ historical importance
within the local community. More than just a high school team, the Bees are a symbol of hope—particularly to those who are struggling to survive in one of the wealthiest
districts in the country. Produced by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neill, KILLER BEES is a
nuanced look at the powerful role sports play in overcoming racial, social, and economic
adversity.
STRONG ISLAND (USA/Denmark)
Director: Yance Ford
The dynamics of family, loss, and racial injustice converge in Yance Ford’s haunting
meditation on the senseless death of his brother in 1992 and the judicial system’s failure
to indict the killer. Moving beyond the tropes of traditional nonfiction filmmaking, Ford
skillfully balances memoir with true crime investigation—interspersing intimate
conversations with his family and revelatory moments of catharsis against the backdrop
of the racial disparity that plagues our society. A work of profound resonance and
relevance, STRONG ISLAND is a powerful examination of one grieving family’s quest
for the truth.
WANDERLAND (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Josh Klausner
In an effort to briefly escape his humdrum life of isolation in New York City, Alex (Tate
Ellington) impulsively accepts an invitation from an online acquaintance (Dree
Hemingway) to house-sit at her picturesque “Enchanted Cottage” on Long Island.
Despite his best attempts for a quiet weekend of relaxation, Alex suddenly finds himself
lost on a surreal, all-night musical odyssey of misadventures. Filmed in and around the
Hamptons area, and featuring a cast of wonderfully kooky local characters, Josh
Klausner’s WANDERLAND is a madcap East End experience.
AIR, LAND & SEA
EARTH: ONE AMAZING DAY (UK)
Directors: Richard Dale, Lixin Fan, Peter Webber
Narrated by Robert Redford and co-directed by Academy Award® nominee Peter
Webber and BAFTA winner Richard Dale, EARTH: ONE AMAZING DAY takes us on a
breathtakingly immersive voyage across the continents—revealing our planet’s natural
wonders and unique animal behavior, and reminding us of its increasing vulnerability.
Over the course of a single day, the filmmakers travel across the globe, following the
sun from the highest peaks to far-flung islands and exotic jungles. Along the way, we
spend time with animals ranging from the white-headed langur monkeys in the
mountains of southwestern China to a colony of chinstrap penguins in the Antarctic Ocean, illuminating the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet on an epic and sprawling
scale.
FROM THE ASHES (USA)
Director: Michael Bonfiglio
Moving beyond the rhetoric that frequently muddies the debate, FROM THE ASHES
reflects on the United States’ long and often fraught relationship to the coal and mining
industry, and ponders its uncertain future under the current administration. Balancing
the conflicting perspectives of those most closely affected—one, an idealized return to
the glory days of a thriving industry and the other, a growing awareness of the
environmental consequences from the world’s most destructive form of
energy—documentarian Michael Bonfiglio presents a series of compelling stories that
speak to what is at stake for our economy, health, and climate.
CONFLICT & RESOLUTION
HONDROS (USA/Iraq/Liberia/Libya)
Director: Greg Campbell
Known for his probing and humane coverage of countries ravaged by conflict, Chris
Hondros was one of the world’s most acclaimed war photographers when killed in
action at the age of 41. Director Greg Campbell thoughtfully retraces Hondros’s
numerous assignments to war-torn nations, with a visceral understanding of the
invaluable power of photojournalism. Featuring interviews with Chris’s colleagues and
subjects, Campbell creates a stirring portrait of the life of a pioneering photographer
who committed himself to bearing witness to the human condition, to ennobling the
suffering of others, and to telling their stories with compassion.
HUMAN FLOW (Germany)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Ai Weiwei
Visionary artist Ai Weiwei’s haunting new documentary follows the plight of migrants
displaced from their homelands by war, poverty, and climate change. A sprawling global
odyssey, HUMAN FLOW was filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year
and examines the staggering scale of a crisis that has now reached epidemic
proportions. Bearing witness to the atrocious refugee experience serves as a reminder
that this is not just a refugee crisis, but rather a human crisis. The end result is a stirring
and poignant essay on the profound impact and ways in which it shapes the word.
MUHI—GENERALLY TEMPORARY (Israel/Germany)
Director: Rina Castelnuovo, Tamir Elterman
Jerusalem-based journalists Rina Castelnuovo-Hollander and Tamir Elterman present
MUHI—GENERALLY TEMPORARY, an enchanting portrait of a sweet boy from Gaza
who finds himself trapped between two conflicting nations. After an immune disorder
threatens to take his life as an infant, Muhi is rushed to an Israeli hospital for emergency
surgery and into the care of those considered to be his people’s enemy. Unable to leave
due to the severity of his condition, the endlessly cheery Muhi and his doting
grandfather remain in bureaucratic limbo for seven years—their moving story illustrating
the far-reaching impact these paradoxical circumstances hold over the individuals
caught in the crosshairs.
THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE (Finland/Germany)
Director: Aki Kaurismäki
At the same time Syrian refugee Khaled emerges from the coal freighter on which he
has stowed away and takes his first hopeful steps into Helsinki, travelling salesman
Wikström makes his own foray into the unknown when he leaves his wife and
purchases a local restaurant—setting the stage for the surprise convergence of their
two worlds. Applying his trademark deadpan visual style to a globally urgent backdrop,
Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki (LE HAVRE) continues his legacy of advocating for
those on the fringes with this gently tragicomic look at the necessity of hope and the
power of even the smallest gestures of compassion.
COMPASSION, JUSTICE, & ANIMAL RIGHTS
JANE (USA)
Director: Brett Morgen
Culled from hundreds of hours of recently discovered 16mm archival footage, Academy
Award®-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen crafts an enchanting portrait of legendary
primatologist and activist Jane Goodall when her revolutionary work was still in its
infancy. Shot by National Geographic during her first encounter with the chimpanzees of
Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, we witness the transformative period when
Goodall first began to develop the methodology that would soon make her a household
name. Scored by illustrious composer Philip Glass and featuring eye-opening new
interviews with Goodall, Morgen has created the definitive account of how this maverick
scientist became the world’s most beloved conservationist.
THE LAST PIG (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Allison Argo
A moving meditation on a man’s crisis of faith, THE LAST PIG follows Bob Comis as he
concludes his last season as a pig farmer. Peppered with reflections on his decade with
the pigs, farmer Bob’s introspective voiceover guides us through the changing seasons
on the farm, and the images, often filmed at ground-level, merge us with the drove.
Director Allison Argo masterfully gives weight to what at first appear to be mundane
daily rituals, and as an ethical question swells for farmer Bob, it does for us as well. In
this intimate portrayal of a man at a crossroads, we are welcomed into the sacred
moment of choice.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
GET OUT (USA)
Director: Jordan Peele
Join us for this special event for Universal Pictures’ breakout hit GET OUT, from
writer/director/producer Jordan Peele. The critically acclaimed speculative thriller tells
the story of a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family
estate… and becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. The
event will explore scenes from the groundbreaking film and welcome a conversation
about its themes, as well as their relevance to today’s political and cultural climate.
Peele, fellow GET OUT producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick, and stars Daniel
Kaluuya (one of 2017’s “Variety 10 Actors to Watch” honorees) and Allison Williams will
be in attendance. The conversation will be moderated by Eric Kohn, chief film critic and
a senior editor for Indiewire and president of the New York Film Critics Circle.
JULIE ANDREWS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD & SCREENING OF
VICTOR/VICTORIA (UK/USA)
Presented by The Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation
Director: Blake Edwards
HIFF and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will co-present a special
screening of “Victor Victoria” on Saturday, October 7 th in East Hampton. The film, which
stars, Julie Andrews, won the Oscar for Original Song Score and Its Adaptation -or-
Adaptation Score. Ms. Andrews will participate in a post screening conversation with
Alec Baldwin and a special Lifetime Achievement award presentation with special
guests.
SPECIAL SCREENING
Sponsored by Candescent Films
ICARUS (USA)
Director: Bryan Fogel
The ruthless worlds of international sports and politics rarely collide as spectacularly as
they do in Bryan Fogel’s ICARUS. While investigating the furtive world of illegal doping
in sports, he connects with renegade Russian Scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov—a
pillar of his country’s “anti-doping” program. Fogel and Rodchenkov develop a close
friendship, despite shocking allegations that place Rodchenkov at the center of Russia’s
state-sponsored Olympic doping program. As signs point to illegalities running to
Russia’s highest chains of command, they realize they hold the power to reveal the
biggest international sports scandal in living memory and soon find themselves in the
middle of an international conspiracy. Winner of the HIFF SummerDocs Audience
Award, sponsored by Candescent Films.
SHORT FILMS: NARRATIVE COMPETITION
THE BURDEN (Sweden)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Niki Lindroth von Bahr
On the eve of what may be the apocalypse, the animal occupants of a lonely industrial
park sing for liberation in this series of surreal, musical vignettes.
DEKALB ELEMENTARY (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Reed Van Dyk
A thrilling moment between two strangers—inspired by a real 911 call placed during a
school shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia.
FOREVER NOW (Denmark)
New York Premiere
Director: Kristian Håskjold
After many years together, William and Cecilie’s relationship has come to an end.
Unwilling to let go of each other just yet, the couple spend a drug-induced weekend
together reliving the highs and lows of their romance.
SIGNATURE (Japan)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Kei Chikaura
A young man wanders the busy streets of Tokyo, anxiously trying to memorize a phrase
that could change his life.
TOGETHER ALONE (Argentina)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Mateo Bendesky
Facundo is inseparable from his deaf younger sister Débora. When presented with an
opportunity to increase her independence, he struggles to come to grips with the
changing dynamics of their relationship.
SHORT FILMS: DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Sponsored by ID Films
COMMODITY CITY (China/USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Jessica Kingdon
A meditative observation of the Yiwu Markets in China, the largest wholesale consumer
market in the world.
EDITH+EDDIE (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Laura Checkoway
The unusual and idyllic romance of Edith and Eddie—America’s oldest interracial
newlyweds—is challenged by a family dispute that threatens to tear the couple apart.
LONG SHOT (USA)
Director: Jacob LaMendola
When Juan Catalan is arrested for a murder he did not commit, his lawyer must go to
extraordinary lengths to prove his alibi.
MY DAUGHTER NORA (Belgium/France)
New York Premiere
Director: Jasna Krajinovic
A mother tirelessly pursues her runaway teenage daughter, who left her home in
Belgium to join the war against the infidels in Syria.
NATURE: ALL RIGHTS RESERVED (Netherlands)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Sebastian Mulder
As nature fades into the background of our increasingly urban world, a series of artificial
simulations are ready to take its place.
SHORT FILMS: NEW YORK WOMEN IN FILM WOMEN CALLING THE SHOTS
In partnership with NYWIFT
116 CAMERAS (USA)
Director: Davina Pardo
With the assistance of innovative technology, Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss ensures
she will be able to tell her story forever.
FRANKIE KEEPS TALKING (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Annabelle Attanasio
Will someone please tell Frankie to shut up?
FRY DAY (USA)
Director: Laura Moss
A teenage girl comes of age against the backdrop of Ted Bundy’s execution.
THE NEST EGG (UK)
Director: Lucy Patrick Ward
The stories of a lonely widower and a precocious young girl unexpectedly converge with
the help of a chicken suit.
NEVADA (USA)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Emily Ann Hoffman
The stories of a lonely widower and a precocious young girl unexpectedly converge with
the help of a chicken suit.
NIGHT (USA/Netherlands)
Director: Joosje Duk
The carefree dynamic between four friends suddenly shifts following an unpleasant
encounter with a nightclub bouncer.
WAITING FOR HASSANA (Nigeria)
New York Premiere
Director: Ifunanya Maduka
The personal account of one girl’s harrowing escape from the imprisonment of Boko
Haram.
SHORT FILMS: SOAR! SHORTS FOR ALL AGES
Sponsored by Shine Global
BIRDLIME (Canada)
Director: Evan DeRushie
An exotic bird struggles to adapt to his new life in captivity.
COIN OPERATED (USA)
Director: Nicholas Arioli
To infinity and beyond, for only 25¢.
DAM! THE STORY OF KIT THE BEAVER (Canada)
Director: Kjell Boersma
The adventures of an inquisitive young beaver named Kit, and the valuable lessons
about compassion and community she learns along the way. Featuring an original score
performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
MR. & MRS. KIM (USA)
Director: Jaehuen Chung
Feeling insecure about his parents’ dry cleaning business, Joshua invents an elaborate
new profession for them.
JESSZILLA (USA)
Director: Emily Sheskin
Ten-year- old Jesselyn “JessZilla” Silva dreams about becoming a professional boxer.
PERCHED (UK)
Director: Liam Harris
A grumpy hermit used to a life of isolation struggles to maintain equilibrium when an
unwelcome visitor rocks his world
SABAKU (Netherlands)
Director: Marlies van der Wel
How far will you go to find a new friend?
STUDENT SHORT FILMS SHOWCASE
Sponsored by Bloomingdales
ABSENT (USA/India)
World Premiere
Director: Sudarshan Suresh
Wearily resigned to caring for her bedridden mother, Zola sees a fleeting chance to
break free from this tedious routine when she runs into an old crush.
CASTING (Poland)
North American Premiere
Director: Katarzyna Iskra, Karolina Zaleszczuk
A young, Polish woman is forced to choose between her family and her career as an
actress.
LA MANZANA (Belgium)
New York Premiere
Director: Henry Disotuar
In the days leading up to his departure from Cuba, a young boy prepares to say
goodbye to the only home he has ever known.
NIGHT CALL (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Henry Disotuar
A newly promoted police officer is forced to make a life-altering decision when she
encounters a familiar face on a routine patrol.
TOWARDS THE SUN (UK/USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Henry Disotuar
Under the looming threat of deportation, a young girl living at an immigrant youth shelter
in Texas confronts her past through her artwork.
SHORT FILMS: TWIST & SHOUT
FUCKING BUNNIES (Finland)
New York Premiere
Director: Teemu Niukkanen
One Finnish man’s comfortable suburban existence is disrupted when a boisterous,
satanic sex-cult moves in next door.
HOME SWIM HOME (France)
Director: Valérie Leroy
A recently divorced, former swimming champion finds new meaning in life upon learning
that many of her new neighbors do not know how to swim.
LEGAL SMUGGLING WITH CHRISTINE CHOY (USA)
Director: Lewie Kloster
Why would anyone go to Canada if not to smuggle cigarettes?
LITTLE MANIFESTO AGAINST SOLEMN CINEMA (Argentina)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Roberto Porta
The lifespan of one couple’s tumultuous relationship—composed entirely of clichéd film
tropes.
MOUNTAIN FEVER (Germany)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Frédéric Hambalek
Belzinger is gone…
WOMEN&WINE (Norway)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Liv Karin Dahlstrøm
Fearing the distance that has started to creep into an old friendship, one woman
impulsively tries to reassert her dominance.
SHORT FILMS: I’LL BE ON MY WAY
15: A QUINCEAÑERA STORY (USA)
World Premiere
Director: Matthew O’Neill, Thalia Sodi
With the help of her trans-madrinas (godmothers), fifteen-year- old Zoey prepares for her
Quinceañera—a celebration the older women were never able to have themselves.
FLUFFY (Serbia/Canada)
New York Premiere
Director: Lee Filipovski
As a family deals with the emotional and logistical stress of packing up for a cross-
continental move, things get even more complicated when an impossibly large teddy
bear suddenly enters the equation.
LES MISERABLES (France)
Director: Ladj Ly
In the modern-day Parisian district of Victor Hugo’s novel, a new transfer cop joins the
neighborhood anti-crime brigade.
LITTLE POTATO (USA)
Director: Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller
The whirlwind autobiographical tale of a young gay boy, his mail-order- bride mother,
and their adventurous escape from the Soviet Union in pursuit of a new life in America.
RETOUCH (Iran)
Director: Kaveh Mazaheri
When her husband suffers a serious accident, Maryam makes a fateful choice.
SHORT FILMS: COME TOGETHER
A FRIENDSHIP IN TOW/TOE (Portugal/Hungary/Belgium/Japan)
U.S. Premiere
Director: Atsushi Kuwayama
An unlikely friendship blossoms between two strangers on the long, arduous journey up
five flights of stairs.
CONNECTION (Cuba)
New York Premiere
Director: Zoe Garcia
WiFi has come to Havana, and with it, new opportunities for Cubans to interact with one
another.
HOLD ON (USA)
New York Premiere
Director: Christine Turner
Family bonds are put to the test when a young man is left to care for his ailing
grandmother.
MANIVALD (Estonia/Croatia/Canada)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Chintis Lundgren
Manivald, 33, still lives at home with his overbearing mother—that is, until the arrival of
a dashing repairman prompts him to make a change.
NAKO (France)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Nyima Cartier
On their weekend getaway in the countryside, a young couple discovers they can only
communicate through the air vents of the house.
SCAFFOLD (Canada)
Director: Kazik Radwanski
Two immigrant construction workers observe the neighborhood from their unique,
precarious and ephemeral vantage point.
SEARCHING FOR WIVES (Singapore)
New York Premiere
Director: Zuki Juno Tobgye
A migrant worker visits a Singaporean photo studio, hoping the professional portrait will
be the ticket to finding him a bride back home.
SHORT FILMS: SHORTS BEFORE FEATURES
NEGATIVE SPACE (France)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
A father and son connect through the efficiency, simplicity, and intimacy of packing
luggage.
SKYWARDS (UK)
East Coast Premiere
Director: Eva Weber
An ancient tradition takes place in the skies above the bustling streets of Old Delhi.