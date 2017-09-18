I, Tonya, the Margot Robbie-starring movie about the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan figure-skating scandal that just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and scored a big distribution deal from Neon and 30West, is headed to the Hamptons. The Hamptons Film Festival today said the Craig Gillespie-helped pic will serve as the closing-night film of the fest, which runs October 5-9.

The fest announced its full slate today for its 25th edition, which will highlight more than 65 features and 50 shorts from 40 countries. It opens things with Alison Chernick’s Itzhak Perlman documentary Itzhak and will have special presentations for Goodbye Christopher Robin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Breathe.

Among the highlights on tap are a special event for Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

Here’s the full lineup:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

ITZHAK (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Allison Chernick

Alison Chernick’s documentary ITZHAK examines the life and music of Itzhak Perlman,

widely considered one of the world’s greatest living violinists. Exploring the ways in

which Perlman’s passion for music allowed him to find a platform for personal

expression against tremendous circumstances, Chernick creates a portrait of man

whose remarkable will to survive is never removed from his tremendous generosity and

humor. Through it all, the discipline we see at work is starkly contrasted with the world

we see at home, as a modern Jewish family continues to embrace their heritage against

a world of changing expectations. A co-production of American Masters Pictures for

WNET.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

I, TONYA (USA)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Craig Gillespie

For many, the revelations following the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the

lead-up to the 1994 Winter Olympics cemented the legacy of Tonya Harding as one of

the most iconic villains in sports history. Craig Gillespie’s at turns hilarious and tragic

look at the life of Harding (astonishingly realized by Margot Robbie) flips the script on

this sensational narrative—following her from the tumultuous relationship with her

abusive mother (Allison Janney) to the absurd moments that led to that fateful night in

Cobo Arena. Fueled by a razor-sharp script that doesn’t let anyone in Harding’s orbit out

of its sights, I, TONYA is an outrageous and surprising look at the players behind the

notorious scandal.

FRIDAY CENTERPIECE

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (UK)

North American Premiere

Director: Simon Curtis

Simon Curtis, director of MY WEEK WITH MARILYN (HIFF 2011), presents a heartfelt

look into the complicated relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne

(Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston), whose

collection of toys and unbridled imagination inspired the enchanting world of Winnie the

Pooh. As the whimsical adventures of this honey-loving bear quickly capture the

attention of a traumatized, post-war England, the family suddenly finds themselves

swept up in the international success—though not without paying the price that often

accompanies such fame. While his mother (Margot Robbie) revels in the spotlight, her

son struggles with the abrupt loss of his childhood. With great empathy, GOODBYE

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN explores the complexities of family, war, and celebrity.

SATURDAY CENTERPIECE

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (USA)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Martin McDonagh

With the local police force no closer to finding a culprit in the months following her

daughter’s murder, Mildred (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) decides to

make a statement of her own when she posts three signs leading into the town with a

blatant message for the town’s chief of police (Woody Harrelson) and his rough-hewn

second-in- command (Sam Rockwell). With the same bitingly dark and comedic tone of

his previous two films, IN BRUGES and SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS (HIFF 2012),

Academy Award® winning writer-director Martin McDonagh returns to feature

filmmaking with this wildly entertaining and unpredictable story of a divided community

simmering with tension and ready to blow.

SUNDAY CENTERPIECE

BREATHE (UK)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Andy Serkis

Best-known for his motion-capture work as Gollum in the LORD OF THE RINGS trilogy

and Caesar in the PLANET OF THE APES series, Andy Serkis makes his directorial

debut with the inspiring true story of activists Robin and Diana Cavendish (Academy

Award® nominee Andrew Garfield and Golden Globe® winner Claire Foy). When Robin’s shocking contraction of rapid-onset polio leaves him paralyzed, the two make the controversial decision to remove him from the hospital and define a different life for him. Working together to both create a sustainable condition for Robin and break the stigma surrounding disability rights, the two begin a groundbreaking campaign captured with a warm and enlivening touch by Garfield, Foy, and Serkis.

SPOTLIGHT FILMS

AFTER LOUIE (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Vincent Gagliostro

Still reeling from survivor’s guilt in the years following the AIDS epidemic, NYC artist

Sam (Tony Award® winner Alan Cumming) spends his days working on a seemingly

never-ending video tribute to the partner he lost along the way. While an intimate

encounter with a younger man (Zachary Booth) at first seems like just another one-off, it

soon forces Sam to re-assess his resentment for a generation he perceives to be

oblivious to the political immediacy and pain of his own. Longtime activist and first-time

filmmaker Vincent Gagliostro brings a knowing sensitivity to this poignant story of

generational difference, all centered around Cumming’s raw and magnetic lead

performance. Presented in partnership with Newfest.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (Italy/France)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

As another summer in his family’s Italian villa lazily drifts by for 17-year- old Elio

(Timothée Chalamet, Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch), 24-year- old Oliver (Armie

Hammer) seems at first to be little more than the latest in a long line of his father’s

(Michael Stuhlbarg) research assistants. However, as the weeks wind on, a tender

connection develops between the two in Luca Guadagnino’s sun-soaked masterpiece.

Refining the stylistic splendor of his previous work into a lush exploration of desire and

intimacy, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME is an intoxicating reminder of the tentative

gestures and fleeting moments that mark our first steps into the unknown, and their

lasting ability to soften the sting of changing seasons.

DARKEST HOUR (UK)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, ATONEMENT) returns with a thrilling drama

centered on Winston Churchill—starring Academy Award® nominee, Gary Oldman in

his most forceful and transformative role to date. Newly appointed as Prime Minister of

Great Britain, Churchill faces one of the most defining trials of his career: negotiate

peace with Nazi Germany or stand firm to fight for the ideals, liberty, and freedom of a nation. With the threat of invasion imminent as the unstoppable Nazi forces move

across Western Europe, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and

attempt to change the course of history.

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL (UK)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Paul McGuigan

Adapted from British actor Peter Turner’s memoir of the same name, the late-life

relationship between legendary Golden-era actress Gloria Grahame (Academy Award®-

nominee Annette Bening) and the significantly younger Turner (Jamie Bell) is lovingly

recounted in Paul McGuigan’s moving period romance. As the two begin their

relationship, we follow Grahame as she moves between Los Angeles, a town in which

she seems eternally out of touch with an industry that doesn’t quite know how to treat

her, and Turner’s native Liverpool. At the center of it all is Bening, whose lively and

nuanced performance brilliantly pays homage to an actress denied the stature she

deserved in her own lifetime.

IN THE FADE (Germany/France)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Fatih Akin

Selected as Germany’s official submission for the Academy Awards® Best Foreign

Language Film, Fatih Akin’s tightly-wound revenge thriller stars Diane Kruger as a

woman struggling to overcome her profound grief in the wake of a neo-Nazi terrorist

attack that leaves her husband and son dead. Awarded the Best Actress prize at this

year’s Cannes Film Festival, Kruger provides a stunningly fearless and grounded lead

performance as the victim of an increasingly prevalent form of violence, pushed to the

edge and forced to find her own justice in the wake of a failed judicial system.

LBJ (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Rob Reiner

Led by a thunderous lead performance by Woody Harrelson in the titular role, Rob

Reiner helms this eye-opening study of the controversial political career of Lyndon B.

Johnson, ranging from his days as Senate Majority Leader to his sudden ascendancy to

the presidency in the wake of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Aided by an impressive

supporting cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins, and Bill Pullman,

Reiner offers a panoramic look at Johnson’s long-debated presidency in a time of both

major progress and strife for a nation at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement and the

dawn of the Vietnam War.

MARSHALL (USA)

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Long before Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) sat on the U.S. Supreme Court,

the NAACP sent the young, rabble-rousing attorney to defend a black chauffeur

(Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy employer (Kate Hudson) in a landmark case that

became a media sensation. Partnered with Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad)—a green,

Jewish lawyer who had never tried a criminal case—the pair struggle against a hostile

storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in the inspiring trial that set the

groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to come in Reginald Hudlin’s engrossing

drama.

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) (USA)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Content in living out their individual lives in separation from one another, the three

middle-aged siblings of the Meyerowitz family find themselves uncomfortably reunited

when they are forced to come together to deal with the sudden health issues of their

father (Dustin Hoffman), a sculptor who has long defined his career through his

resentment to those around him. With a perfectly calibrated ensemble including Ben

Stiller, Emma Thompson, and Adam Sandler (in a powerfully grounded performance),

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES finds director Noah Baumbach returning to the tales of

familial dysfunction that defined his earlier work with a renewed understanding of the

moments of lyrical humor and tenderness that arise alongside it.

THE SHAPE OF WATER (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro

As the Cold War reaches its peak in the early 1960s, Elisa (Sally Hawkins), a mute

janitor working at a US government facility, finds a strange creature held deep within the

laboratory. Guillermo del Toro’s THE SHAPE OF WATER is a mesmerizing continuation

of his fascination with on-screen monsters and their real-world counterparts, wonderfully

realized through a brilliant cast (including Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, and

Richard Jenkins), and jaw-dropping production design and cinematography. In creating

perhaps the most realized synthesis of his many preoccupations to date, del Toro has

created a wondrous take on the classic monster movie that seems to exist out of time

and yet inseparable from our own.

THE YELLOW BIRDS (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Alexandre Moors

In the midst of the Iraq War, Bartle (Alden Ehrenreich) and Murph (Tye Sheridan) find

themselves woefully unprepared for the realities facing them upon their deployment into

active duty. What starts off as a simple mission ends in tragedy, driving one traumatized

soldier to return home desperate to escape the past while the other’s parents begins

their own search for the truth. Aided by stand-out supporting turns from Jennifer Aniston

and Toni Collette, THE YELLOW BIRDS provides a haunting look at the personal

devastation facing both the soldiers on the ground and those they leave behind.

THE TRIBES OF PALOS VERDES (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Emmett Malloy & Brendan Malloy

When teenage Medina (Maika Monroe) moves with her family to the picture-perfect

paradise of Palos Verdes, California, they seem headed for a happy new chapter in

their lives. But old troubles soon catch up to them, as the disintegration of Medina’s

parents’ marriage leads her mother (Jennifer Garner) into an emotional freefall and

pushes her brother towards addiction. Caught in the middle of it all, Medina must rely on

her inner strength to become the stabilizing force in her family, while finding refuge in a

new passion: surfing. Set amidst the sun-kissed beaches and crystal blue waters of the

California coast, THE TRIBES OF PALOS VERDES is a stirring look at how life’s

greatest challenges forge who we become.

WONDERSTRUCK (USA)

Director: Todd Haynes

Celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes (CAROL, HIFF 2015) returns to the festival with a

transcendent adaptation of Brian Selznick’s best-selling novel. Deftly alternating

between two narratives set fifty years apart, WONDERSTRUCK follows a pair of

runaway deaf children on their seemingly individual—though ultimately

interconnected—adventures. Though separated by time and place, the mysterious

symmetry between Ben and Rose’s (newcomers Oakes Fegley and Millicent

Simmonds) journeys emerge with mesmerizing poignancy. Starring the incomparable

Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, and featuring breakout performances from its

young leads, WONDERSTRUCK is an impeccably crafted and visually stunning

coming-of- age tale.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

11/8/16 (USA)

World Premiere

Curator & Producer: Jeff Deutchman

On the day of the 2016 presidential election, filmmaker Jeff Deutchman surveys the

thoughts and feelings of ordinary Americans as they head to the ballot box. Told in brief

vignettes from across the country, and focusing on voters from every side of the political

spectrum—ranging from a Sikh man and his family in New York City to a coal miner in

West Virginia—the film humanizes the electorate in an age of sweeping generalizations.

In its panoramic form and disparate viewpoints, 11/8/16 provides a necessary

counterpoint, finding moments of common humanity within a seemingly unbridgeable

divide.

LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY AND A CASTLE (Spain)

New York Premiere

Director: Gustavo Salmerón

Julita Salmerón’s biggest wishes in life were to have lots of children and a pet monkey,

and to live in a castle. Gustavo Salmerón’s humorously candid film follows his mother,

and the rest of their family, as they rummage through the vast family archive over a

period of fifteen years. She reflects on the dreams she managed to fulfill, along with the

lingering effects of the economic crisis that forced her to almost lose it all. Filled with

moments of warmth and sincerity, LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY, AND A CASTLE is a

touching documentary about an eccentric, otherworldly family facing up to the harsh

economic realities of living in contemporary Spain.

LOVE MEANS ZERO (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Jason Kohn

With his notorious no-nonsense approach to coaching, Nick Bollettieri is regarded as a

controversial figure in the world of tennis—but also, crucially, as a mentor with the

know-how to push players to greatness. Director Jason Kohn balances the pointed

questions to his subject, who remains intransigent throughout, with interviews with many

of Bollettieri’s students—Boris Becker and Jim Courier among them—to shed light on

the enigmatic figure. What emerges is a story of a coach fiercely determined to win at all

costs, and a compelling look at what it takes to compete at the highest level.

MOUNTAIN (Australia)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Jennifer Peedom

Narrated by Willem Dafoe, MOUNTAIN takes the viewer on a sweeping journey to the

most awe-inspiring summits on earth. A collaboration between BAFTA-nominated

director Jennifer Peedom and Richard Tognetti’s Australian Chamber Orchestra, the

film glorifies our species’ pursuit of peril: from ice climbers, snowboarders, and wing-

suiters, the thrill-seekers’ daredevil antics will leave audiences gasping for breath. Filmed in 15 countries and assembled from 2,000 hours of hypnotizing footage,

MOUNTAIN is a beautifully scored and visually stunning work that vividly captures the

fear and reverence inspired by the world’s highest peaks.

THE CHINA HUSTLE (USA)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Jed Rothstein

In the midst of the 2008 market crash, investors on the fringes of the financial world

feverishly sought new alternatives for high-return investments in the global markets.

With Chinese indexes demonstrating explosive growth, the country suddenly emerged

as a gold rush opportunity with one caveat: US investors were prohibited from investing

directly into the country’s market. Makeshift solutions led to a market frenzy, until one

investor discovered the massive web of fraud left in its wake. Jed Rothstein’s

documentary rings the alarm on the need for transparency in an increasingly

deregulated financial world by following those working to uncover the biggest heist

you’ve never heard of.

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

DISAPPEARANCE (Iran/Qatar)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Ali Asgari

Rising Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari, whose short film THE SILENCE took home the Best

Narrative Short Competition prize at HIFF 2016, returns to the festival with his

mesmerizing feature debut. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Iranian society,

where conservative traditions often conflict with modern desires, DISAPPEARANCE is

the tale of one couple’s race against time to solve an unsolvable problem over the

course of one endlessly long night. Featuring outstanding performances from

newcomers Sadaf Asgari and Reza Ranjbaran, and an impressively assured stylistic

touch, DISAPPEARANCE establishes Asgari as one of the bold new voices in world

cinema.

OH LUCY! (USA/Japan)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Atsuko Hirayanagi

In this delightfully offbeat tale, OH LUCY! follows Setsuko Kawashima (Shinobu

Terajima)—a lonely, chain-smoking introvert who is wasting away at her office job in

Tokyo. Setsuko’s world is turned upside down when she meets the charismatic English

teacher, John (Josh Hartnett), who draws her out of her shell with the help of a blond

wig and the promise of a bold new identity. When John abruptly departs for Southern California, the newly emboldened “Lucy” sets out to find him on a life-altering journey of

self-discovery. Based on her award-winning short film, Atsuko Hirayanagi’s charming

directorial debut explores the transformative power of individualism.

SUMMER 1993 (Spain)

New York Premiere

Director: Carla Simón

Following the death of her parents in Barcelona, six-year- old Frida (the haunting Laia

Artigas) is sent to her uncle’s (David Verdaguer) picturesque countryside home, in Carla

Simon’s autobiographical feature debut SUMMER 1993. Frida battles with a sense of

loneliness and displacement while also yearning to fit into the picture with her new

family. Punctuated by moments of youthful exuberance and mature ruminations, this

coming-of- age drama, set amongst summery hues, is an extraordinarily moving

snapshot of being a child in an adult world, anchored by a flawless performance by its

young star.

THOROUGHBREDS (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Cory Finley

Two wealthy teenage girls with violent impulses seek to inject excitement into their

boring suburban lives in THOROUGHBREDS, Cory Finley’s deliciously twisted

filmmaking debut. When Lily’s (Anya Taylor Joy, THE WITCH) stepfather threatens to

send the troubled teen off to reform school, she recruits her equally unstable childhood

friend, Amanda (Olivia Cooke, ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL), in a dangerous

plot that serves both of their interests. Featuring electrifying performances from its

young leads—including the late Anton Yelchin, in his final appearance—this stylish neo-

noir establishes newcomer Finley as a filmmaker to watch.

UNDER THE TREE (Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson

“Love thy neighbor” does not apply in the Iceland suburbs of UNDER THE TREE. After

his wife kicks him out of the house, Atli (Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson) stays with his

parents—just as the passive aggressive hostility with their neighbors is ramping up over

a large tree in the yard. Director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson establishes character

dynamics with jabs to the gut and enough dark humor to quell the uneasiness in your

stomach. With a moody score and sound design that sways between the tension and

release of the scenes, you may find yourself nervously laughing the next time you want

to talk to your neighbors about the noise.

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY

FILMWORKER (USA)

Director: Tony Zierra

At the age of 27, actor Leon Vitali met Stanley Kubrick during the filming of BARRY

LYNDON. Despite having his own respected acting career, Vitali’s fascination with

Kubrick led him to throw it away and pursue a life in service of the director as his

personal assistant, right-hand man, and, most tumultuously of all, friend. With a treasure

trove of behind-the- scene footage and stories recalled by both Vitali and Kubrick’s past

collaborators, FILMWORKER provides a fascinating firsthand account of the complex

relationship that facilitated the creation, and made possible the preservation, of some of

the director’s most legendary work.

I AM EVIDENCE (USA)

Directors: Trish Adlesic, Geeta Gandbhir

Produced by Mariska Hargitay (Law and Order: SVU), I AM EVIDENCE uncovers the

many disturbing ways our criminal justice system neglects victims of sexual assault. In

this revealing exposé, filmmakers Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir investigate the

alarming number of untested evidence kits that have accumulated over the last several

decades, denying justice to thousands of survivors in the process. Giving voice to the

brave individuals affected by this misconduct and to the heroic law enforcement officials

who tirelessly work to deliver long-awaited due process in these cases, I AM

EVIDENCE is a powerful call to action.

LARGER THAN LIFE, THE KEVYN AUCOIN STORY (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Tiffany Bartok

LARGER THAN LIFE: THE KEVYN AUCOIN STORY explores the life of the iconic

make-up artist, who transformed the profession into a prominent and influential art form.

Director and fellow make-up artist Tiffany Bartok paints a beautiful and deeply personal

portrait of a man who, as both an artist and LGBTQ advocate, dedicated his life to

elevating the inner confidence and presence of others. Through intimate archival

footage and interviews with his famous friends and clients, Bartok weaves through the

journey of Aucoin’s life up until his tragic end—reminding everyone that he truly was

larger than life.

LOVE, CECIL (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Documentarian Lisa Immordino Vreeland (PEGGY GUGGENHEIM: ART ADDICT)

presents an engaging portrait of the visionary Cecil Beaton. Known for his astounding

work ethic and prickly personality, the celebrated and sometimes controversial

photographer and costume designer shot iconic portraits of celebrities and took home

two Academy Awards® for his work on GIGI and MY FAIR LADY. Expertly weaving

thoughtful passages from Beaton’s diaries—brought to life through Rupert Everett’s

keen narration—with archival interviews featuring his famous friends (and foes), LOVE

CECIL tracks the artist’s long, illustrious career with equal amounts of affection and

frankness.

ONE OF US (USA)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady

In a borough defined by rapidly shifting identities and vastly increased visibility,

Brooklyn’s Hasidic community exists as an anomaly—one virtually cut off from the

change surrounding it and defined largely by the secrecy of what exists within it. Over

the course of three years, Oscar-nominated® directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady

embed themselves with three former members who have removed themselves from the

community, exploring the circumstances that led to their departure and capturing their

new lives outside—despite persistent threats from the world they left behind. As in

2006’s JESUS CAMP, Ewing and Grady explore the boundaries of a community defined

by religious connection, and shine a light on the disturbing conditions found within.

SPIELBERG (USA)

Director: Susan Lacy

Emerging out of the New Hollywood era to become the biggest name in blockbuster film

for the last four decades, Steven Spielberg has been defined by both the countless

classics he directed and the constant risks that kept his streak alive throughout his

career as a filmmaker, producer, and studio executive. With interviews from Spielberg’s

consistent collaborators (Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Williams),

contemporaries (George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola), and friends

and family, Susan Lacy’s wide-spanning portrait of the director provides an

unprecedented look at the most influential figure in modern filmmaking.

STRAD STYLE (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Stefan Avalos

Out on the vast middle American steppe, an eccentric loner named Daniel Houck

passes the time cruising social media and obsessively whittling away violins inspired by

Old World masters like Guarneri and Stradivarius. Stefan Avalos’s unlikely, rousing documentary STRAD STYLE follows Daniel as a chance encounter on Facebook with a

famous violin soloist leads him on a singular, yearlong quest to craft an exact replica of

the world’s finest violin. Avalos’s intimate camera paints an irresistible portrait of a

Midwestern misfit with the chance to enter the rarefied world of classical music, far

away from the windswept plains of Ohio.

THE DEAD NATION (Romania)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Radu Jude

Acclaimed narrative filmmaker Radu Jude explores Romania’s shifting identity

throughout history in his first documentary, THE DEAD NATION. Using archival images

found from the collection of a rural photographer, text excerpted from the journal of a

Jewish doctor, and songs recorded from the nationalistic anthems of the time, Jude’s

cinematic essay provides a harrowing yet captivating account of the rise of nationalism

and anti-semitism in Romania during the 1930s-40s. Equal parts mesmerizing and

horrifying, THE DEAD NATION is, as the narration describes, “torn between reality and

poetry,” creating a necessary recollection of a period with eerie similarities to our own.

THE FAMILY I HAD (USA)

Director: Katie Green, Carlye Rubin

In Katie Green and Carlyle Rubin’s THE FAMILY I HAD, Charity Lee recalls the

harrowing moment her teenage son shattered her family with one unthinkable act of

violence. Ten years into the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, the grieving mother is

forced to come to terms with her new reality. With great empathy and unrivaled access

to their subjects, Green and Rubin forgo true-crime sensationalism for a nuanced

exploration of the family’s complicated history with mental illness, addiction, and

domestic abuse. Highlighting our capacity to adapt to even the most unmooring of

circumstances, THE FAMILY I HAD is a moving testament to human resilience.

THE FIRST TO DO IT (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Coodie & Chike

In 1950, three years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in major league

baseball, Earl Lloyd stepped onto an NBA basketball court and changed the game

forever. During Lloyd’s 22-year NBA career, he became its first African American player,

its first African American scout, and its first African American full time head coach.

Through intimate conversations with family, childhood friends, and the legendary

players whose lives he touched (including Oscar Robertson, Dave Bing, and Kawhi

Leonard), THE FIRST TO DO IT chronicles the experience of Lloyd and other early African American players against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement and

explores the role of sports in the lasting legacy of desegregation today.

THE WORK (USA)

Director: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous

Twice a year, the maximum-security Folsom State Prison allows free citizens from the

outside to participate in an intensive group therapy program with the incarcerated men

on the inside. With unprecedented access, directors Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous

document these raw and revealing sessions—capturing harrowing moments of human

vulnerability, catharsis, and connection in the process. Awarded the Best Documentary

at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, THE WORK is an extraordinary feat of verité

filmmaking that looks behind prison walls to reveal a movement of redemption that

transcends what we think of as rehabilitation.

VOYEUR (USA)

Director: Myles Kane, Josh Koury

In 2016, legendary journalist Gay Talese published in The New Yorker an excerpt from

his upcoming book, The Voyeur’s Motel, that quickly proved to be one of the most

controversial stories of his career. Following the writer during this period,

documentarians Myles Kane and Josh Koury track Talese as he investigates the story

of the Colorado motel owner, Gerald Foos, who secretly built an observation platform to

watch the most intimate moments in the lives of his guests. As questions emerge about

Foos’ trustworthiness Talese is thrown in the middle of a controversy that is threatening

to destroy the story he’s been working on for more than three decades.

WORLD CINEMA NARRATIVE

A CIAMBRA (Italy/France/USA/Germany)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Jonas Carpignano

Adapted from his eponymous short film, filmmaker Jonas Carpignano returns to the

southern Italian setting of his debut MEDITERRANEA (HIFF 2015) in this neo-realist

coming-of- age story. Desperate to join the ranks of the men of his Romany family, 14-

year-old Pio finds his initiation into adulthood unexpectedly fast-tracked with the

imprisonment of his father and older brother, as he gradually involves himself in the

same criminal world that placed them there. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese

and directed with a remarkably atmospheric touch that refuses to settle into the

expected tropes of the genre, A CIAMBRA is another nuanced look at the difficulty of escaping a life of crime in a community defined by it, confirming Carpignano as a

undeniable international force.

A FANTASTIC WOMAN (Chile)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Sebastián Lelio

A shatteringly intimate and nuanced performance from newcomer Daniela Vega

anchors Chilean director Sebastián Lelio’s latest film, A FANTASTIC WOMAN. In this

Hitchcockian drama, transgender woman Marina (Vega) and Orlando (Francisco Reyes)

are in love and are planning to spend the rest of their lives together, but when tragedy

strikes, Marina finds herself unexpectedly under criminal investigation. Much like with

his previous film, 2013’s GLORIA, Lelio offers a complex portrayal of a strong female

character unsure how to navigate a hostile environment defined by prejudice and

intolerance.

ARRHYTHMIA (Russia/Finland/Germany)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Boris Khlebnikov

ARRHYTHMIA, Boris Khlebnikov’s explosive portrait of a fractured marriage, follows the

young, gifted paramedic Oleg (Alexander Yatsenko) and his wife Katya (Irina

Gorbacheva), who works as a nurse in the hospital’s emergency department.

Headstrong, impulsive, and willing to bend the rules when necessary, Oleg frequently

runs afoul of the new management that is trying to implement absurdly strict new rules

that prioritize bureaucracy over the patients’ well-being. As their professional and

personal lives collide, Oleg and Katya must deconstruct their familiar spaces in order to

rebuild their marriage in Khlebnikov’s intriguing commentary on the anatomy of a

relationship.

EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA (USA)

Director: Jim Mckay

Returning to feature filmmaking after a decade in television, indie veteran Jim McKay’s

EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA is a heartfelt, subtle, and captivating portrait of an undocumented

Mexican immigrant in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. José, played brilliantly by newcomer

Fernando Cardona, is a hardworking delivery man whose only respite from his

overwhelming schedule is his local soccer team. But when assigned a double shift on

the day of the championship, José is forced to either let down his team or lose his only

source of income. Refreshingly authentic and frequently humorous, EN EL SÉPTIMO

DÍA is a rare film that highlights the consequences of the most seemingly simple

decisions. Presented in partnership with OLA (Organización Latino-Americana) of

Eastern Long Island.

HAPPY END (France/Austria/Germany)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Michael Haneke

While living out their days in a Calais mansion against the backdrop of the city’s

increasingly turbulent refugee crisis, the well-off Laurents find themselves slowly torn

apart by the surprise arrival of a young guest. In the follow-up to his Academy Award®-

winning (and five-time nominated) film AMOUR (HIFF 2012), acclaimed filmmaker

Michael Haneke returns to the career-defining social and familial themes of his work in

this story of the disintegration of a single bourgeois family. Anchored by powerful

performances from past Haneke collaborators Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis

Trintignant, HAPPY END is another unrelentingly singular work of social satire from a

master filmmaker working at the top of his game.

LOVELESS (Russia/France/Belgium/Germany)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Boris and Zhenya’s (Aleksey Rozin, Maryana Spivak) divorce has devolved into an

endless series of arguments. Consumed with selling their apartment and beginning lives

with new partners, their 12-year- old son Alyosha (Matvey Novikov) seems increasingly

pushed out of their minds, until he suddenly disappears without a trace into the wintry

expanse of Moscow. Using the foundation of a crime procedural to shed greater light on

the stark inhumanity seeping into every aspect of contemporary Russian society,

Andrey Zvyagintsev’s (LEVIATHAN) expertly crafted film applies his impeccable ability

to portray human drama on a global scale to this bitingly vicious story of lost love.

MR AND MRS ADELMAN (France)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Nicolas Bedos

In his directorial debut, Nicolas Bedos stars opposite co-writer Doria Tillier as a French

couple intertwined, consumed with, and defined by each other in life and work: he, an

accomplished writer; she, his sometime-muse and editor. The chemistry between Bedos

and Tillier is irresistible, as they quip back and forth through four decades of music,

haircuts, and a romance that’s more shattered glass and Camus than chocolate and

flowers. Biting and tender, MR & MRS ADELMAN packs the intricacies of marriage into

a romantic comedy—with a twist.

NOVITIATE (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Maggie Betts

Drawn in by the prospect of a higher calling despite her non-religious upbringing,

Cathleen (Margaret Qualley), a teenager growing up in the early 1960s, soon finds

herself among a group of young women who have devoted themselves to a training

program within The Sisters of Blessed Rose convent. While their earnest devotion is

quickly contrasted with the harsh realities of religious life, the sudden announcement of

Pope John XXIII’s Second Vatican Council provides a new question for both the

students and their Mother Superior (Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo): whether to

transform along with the church’s plans of liberal reform or adhere to the strict principles

that first compelled them into the convent.

THE DIVINE ORDER (Switzerland)

Director: Petra Volpe

In 1971, a quaint Swiss village, seemingly untouched by the cultural and social

upheavals of the 1960s, anticipates the vote for women’s suffrage. Following her

exposure to a women’s rights demonstration in Zurich, a shy and well-liked housewife

becomes the unexpected beacon of her village’s suffragette movement. Featuring a

strong ensemble cast, led by the effortless Marie Leuenberger, THE DIVINE ORDER

chronicles the challenges of a determined group of women who cast off the stubborn

ways of the village and fight for independence. Directing with a keen eye for sincerity

and humor, Petra Volpe captures the inspiring journey of harnessing your voice to both

speak truth to power and tell your husband he can do his own laundry.

THE FLORIDA PROJECT (USA)

Director: Sean Baker

Sean Baker supplants the West Hollywood setting of his 2015 festival hit TANGERINE

with the cheap motels laying in the shadow of a certain Orlando mouse-themed

amusement park, in another free-flowing and sincere look at those living in the shadows

of the cities they call home. Living in one of the rooms are 6-year- old Moonee

(Brooklynn Prince) and her 22-year- old mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), who struggle to

keep a roof over their heads. Aided by Willem Dafoe’s remarkably warm performance

as Bobby, a staff member of the hotel, Sean Baker has crafted another empathetic look

at those existing on the fringes.

THE LEISURE SEEKER (Italy)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Paolo Virzì

Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and two-time Golden-Globe® winner Donald

Sutherland shine as Ella and John, an aging couple who embark on one final adventure

in Paolo Virzi’s English-language feature debut. Foregoing the concerns of their doctors

and grown children, the pair impulsively set off on a whirlwind, cross-country escapade in their beloved Winnebago. Experiencing equal moments of elation and frustration, the

pair wind their way down the East Coast—rekindling their passion for life and their

affection for one another along the way, in a journey full of humor and pathos.

THE MISOGYNISTS (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Onur Tukel

In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two

Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected results, in the latest from indie provocateur

Onur Tukel. As the night rages on, an ensemble of characters venture in and out of the

room. Some match the two’s enthusiasm while others voice their terror at the prospect

of the incoming President, but most struggle to find reasons to care less about the

results that caused the debauched celebration occurring around them. Led by Dylan

Baker’s gleefully deranged lead performance, Tukel’s tongue-in- cheek exploration of a

divided America digs deep into the night’s mass existential crisis, and leaves with some

disquieting results.

THE SQUARE (Sweden)

Director: Ruben Östlund

Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ruben Östlund’s

provocatively anarchic THE SQUARE follows Christian (Claes Bang), the suave director

of a respected contemporary art museum who sees the museum, and his career,

suddenly upended when the PR campaign surrounding his latest exhibit goes off the

rails. Using the same razor-sharp humor utilized in his festival favorite FORCE

MAJEURE (HIFF 2014), Östlund has created another masterful social satire that

playfully disassembles the hypocrisy, privilege, and self-importance of the contemporary

art world. Featuring fantastic turns by Terry Notary, Elisabeth Moss, and Dominic West,

THE SQUARE skillfully orchestrates one standout sequence after another, and in the

process creates one of the most memorable films of the year.

VIEWS FROM LONG ISLAND

With Support From the Suffolk County Film Commission

KILLER BEES (USA)

World Premiere

Directors: Benjamin Cummings, Orson Cummings

KILLER BEES spotlights the famed Bridgehampton basketball team as they prepare to

defend their state championship title. Following the young men on and off the court,

filmmakers Benjamin and Orson Cummings explore the Bees’ historical importance

within the local community. More than just a high school team, the Bees are a symbol of hope—particularly to those who are struggling to survive in one of the wealthiest

districts in the country. Produced by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neill, KILLER BEES is a

nuanced look at the powerful role sports play in overcoming racial, social, and economic

adversity.

STRONG ISLAND (USA/Denmark)

Director: Yance Ford

The dynamics of family, loss, and racial injustice converge in Yance Ford’s haunting

meditation on the senseless death of his brother in 1992 and the judicial system’s failure

to indict the killer. Moving beyond the tropes of traditional nonfiction filmmaking, Ford

skillfully balances memoir with true crime investigation—interspersing intimate

conversations with his family and revelatory moments of catharsis against the backdrop

of the racial disparity that plagues our society. A work of profound resonance and

relevance, STRONG ISLAND is a powerful examination of one grieving family’s quest

for the truth.

WANDERLAND (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Josh Klausner

In an effort to briefly escape his humdrum life of isolation in New York City, Alex (Tate

Ellington) impulsively accepts an invitation from an online acquaintance (Dree

Hemingway) to house-sit at her picturesque “Enchanted Cottage” on Long Island.

Despite his best attempts for a quiet weekend of relaxation, Alex suddenly finds himself

lost on a surreal, all-night musical odyssey of misadventures. Filmed in and around the

Hamptons area, and featuring a cast of wonderfully kooky local characters, Josh

Klausner’s WANDERLAND is a madcap East End experience.

AIR, LAND & SEA

EARTH: ONE AMAZING DAY (UK)

Directors: Richard Dale, Lixin Fan, Peter Webber

Narrated by Robert Redford and co-directed by Academy Award® nominee Peter

Webber and BAFTA winner Richard Dale, EARTH: ONE AMAZING DAY takes us on a

breathtakingly immersive voyage across the continents—revealing our planet’s natural

wonders and unique animal behavior, and reminding us of its increasing vulnerability.

Over the course of a single day, the filmmakers travel across the globe, following the

sun from the highest peaks to far-flung islands and exotic jungles. Along the way, we

spend time with animals ranging from the white-headed langur monkeys in the

mountains of southwestern China to a colony of chinstrap penguins in the Antarctic Ocean, illuminating the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet on an epic and sprawling

scale.

FROM THE ASHES (USA)

Director: Michael Bonfiglio

Moving beyond the rhetoric that frequently muddies the debate, FROM THE ASHES

reflects on the United States’ long and often fraught relationship to the coal and mining

industry, and ponders its uncertain future under the current administration. Balancing

the conflicting perspectives of those most closely affected—one, an idealized return to

the glory days of a thriving industry and the other, a growing awareness of the

environmental consequences from the world’s most destructive form of

energy—documentarian Michael Bonfiglio presents a series of compelling stories that

speak to what is at stake for our economy, health, and climate.

CONFLICT & RESOLUTION

HONDROS (USA/Iraq/Liberia/Libya)

Director: Greg Campbell

Known for his probing and humane coverage of countries ravaged by conflict, Chris

Hondros was one of the world’s most acclaimed war photographers when killed in

action at the age of 41. Director Greg Campbell thoughtfully retraces Hondros’s

numerous assignments to war-torn nations, with a visceral understanding of the

invaluable power of photojournalism. Featuring interviews with Chris’s colleagues and

subjects, Campbell creates a stirring portrait of the life of a pioneering photographer

who committed himself to bearing witness to the human condition, to ennobling the

suffering of others, and to telling their stories with compassion.

HUMAN FLOW (Germany)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Ai Weiwei

Visionary artist Ai Weiwei’s haunting new documentary follows the plight of migrants

displaced from their homelands by war, poverty, and climate change. A sprawling global

odyssey, HUMAN FLOW was filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year

and examines the staggering scale of a crisis that has now reached epidemic

proportions. Bearing witness to the atrocious refugee experience serves as a reminder

that this is not just a refugee crisis, but rather a human crisis. The end result is a stirring

and poignant essay on the profound impact and ways in which it shapes the word.

MUHI—GENERALLY TEMPORARY (Israel/Germany)

Director: Rina Castelnuovo, Tamir Elterman

Jerusalem-based journalists Rina Castelnuovo-Hollander and Tamir Elterman present

MUHI—GENERALLY TEMPORARY, an enchanting portrait of a sweet boy from Gaza

who finds himself trapped between two conflicting nations. After an immune disorder

threatens to take his life as an infant, Muhi is rushed to an Israeli hospital for emergency

surgery and into the care of those considered to be his people’s enemy. Unable to leave

due to the severity of his condition, the endlessly cheery Muhi and his doting

grandfather remain in bureaucratic limbo for seven years—their moving story illustrating

the far-reaching impact these paradoxical circumstances hold over the individuals

caught in the crosshairs.

THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE (Finland/Germany)

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

At the same time Syrian refugee Khaled emerges from the coal freighter on which he

has stowed away and takes his first hopeful steps into Helsinki, travelling salesman

Wikström makes his own foray into the unknown when he leaves his wife and

purchases a local restaurant—setting the stage for the surprise convergence of their

two worlds. Applying his trademark deadpan visual style to a globally urgent backdrop,

Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki (LE HAVRE) continues his legacy of advocating for

those on the fringes with this gently tragicomic look at the necessity of hope and the

power of even the smallest gestures of compassion.

COMPASSION, JUSTICE, & ANIMAL RIGHTS

JANE (USA)

Director: Brett Morgen

Culled from hundreds of hours of recently discovered 16mm archival footage, Academy

Award®-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen crafts an enchanting portrait of legendary

primatologist and activist Jane Goodall when her revolutionary work was still in its

infancy. Shot by National Geographic during her first encounter with the chimpanzees of

Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, we witness the transformative period when

Goodall first began to develop the methodology that would soon make her a household

name. Scored by illustrious composer Philip Glass and featuring eye-opening new

interviews with Goodall, Morgen has created the definitive account of how this maverick

scientist became the world’s most beloved conservationist.

THE LAST PIG (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Allison Argo

A moving meditation on a man’s crisis of faith, THE LAST PIG follows Bob Comis as he

concludes his last season as a pig farmer. Peppered with reflections on his decade with

the pigs, farmer Bob’s introspective voiceover guides us through the changing seasons

on the farm, and the images, often filmed at ground-level, merge us with the drove.

Director Allison Argo masterfully gives weight to what at first appear to be mundane

daily rituals, and as an ethical question swells for farmer Bob, it does for us as well. In

this intimate portrayal of a man at a crossroads, we are welcomed into the sacred

moment of choice.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

GET OUT (USA)

Director: Jordan Peele

Join us for this special event for Universal Pictures’ breakout hit GET OUT, from

writer/director/producer Jordan Peele. The critically acclaimed speculative thriller tells

the story of a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family

estate… and becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. The

event will explore scenes from the groundbreaking film and welcome a conversation

about its themes, as well as their relevance to today’s political and cultural climate.

Peele, fellow GET OUT producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick, and stars Daniel

Kaluuya (one of 2017’s “Variety 10 Actors to Watch” honorees) and Allison Williams will

be in attendance. The conversation will be moderated by Eric Kohn, chief film critic and

a senior editor for Indiewire and president of the New York Film Critics Circle.

JULIE ANDREWS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD & SCREENING OF

VICTOR/VICTORIA (UK/USA)

Presented by The Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation

Director: Blake Edwards

HIFF and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will co-present a special

screening of “Victor Victoria” on Saturday, October 7 th in East Hampton. The film, which

stars, Julie Andrews, won the Oscar for Original Song Score and Its Adaptation -or-

Adaptation Score. Ms. Andrews will participate in a post screening conversation with

Alec Baldwin and a special Lifetime Achievement award presentation with special

guests.

SPECIAL SCREENING

Sponsored by Candescent Films

ICARUS (USA)

Director: Bryan Fogel

The ruthless worlds of international sports and politics rarely collide as spectacularly as

they do in Bryan Fogel’s ICARUS. While investigating the furtive world of illegal doping

in sports, he connects with renegade Russian Scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov—a

pillar of his country’s “anti-doping” program. Fogel and Rodchenkov develop a close

friendship, despite shocking allegations that place Rodchenkov at the center of Russia’s

state-sponsored Olympic doping program. As signs point to illegalities running to

Russia’s highest chains of command, they realize they hold the power to reveal the

biggest international sports scandal in living memory and soon find themselves in the

middle of an international conspiracy. Winner of the HIFF SummerDocs Audience

Award, sponsored by Candescent Films.

SHORT FILMS: NARRATIVE COMPETITION

THE BURDEN (Sweden)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Niki Lindroth von Bahr

On the eve of what may be the apocalypse, the animal occupants of a lonely industrial

park sing for liberation in this series of surreal, musical vignettes.

DEKALB ELEMENTARY (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Reed Van Dyk

A thrilling moment between two strangers—inspired by a real 911 call placed during a

school shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOREVER NOW (Denmark)

New York Premiere

Director: Kristian Håskjold

After many years together, William and Cecilie’s relationship has come to an end.

Unwilling to let go of each other just yet, the couple spend a drug-induced weekend

together reliving the highs and lows of their romance.

SIGNATURE (Japan)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Kei Chikaura

A young man wanders the busy streets of Tokyo, anxiously trying to memorize a phrase

that could change his life.

TOGETHER ALONE (Argentina)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Mateo Bendesky

Facundo is inseparable from his deaf younger sister Débora. When presented with an

opportunity to increase her independence, he struggles to come to grips with the

changing dynamics of their relationship.

SHORT FILMS: DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Sponsored by ID Films

COMMODITY CITY (China/USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Jessica Kingdon

A meditative observation of the Yiwu Markets in China, the largest wholesale consumer

market in the world.

EDITH+EDDIE (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Laura Checkoway

The unusual and idyllic romance of Edith and Eddie—America’s oldest interracial

newlyweds—is challenged by a family dispute that threatens to tear the couple apart.

LONG SHOT (USA)

Director: Jacob LaMendola

When Juan Catalan is arrested for a murder he did not commit, his lawyer must go to

extraordinary lengths to prove his alibi.

MY DAUGHTER NORA (Belgium/France)

New York Premiere

Director: Jasna Krajinovic

A mother tirelessly pursues her runaway teenage daughter, who left her home in

Belgium to join the war against the infidels in Syria.

NATURE: ALL RIGHTS RESERVED (Netherlands)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Sebastian Mulder

As nature fades into the background of our increasingly urban world, a series of artificial

simulations are ready to take its place.

SHORT FILMS: NEW YORK WOMEN IN FILM WOMEN CALLING THE SHOTS

In partnership with NYWIFT

116 CAMERAS (USA)

Director: Davina Pardo

With the assistance of innovative technology, Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss ensures

she will be able to tell her story forever.

FRANKIE KEEPS TALKING (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Annabelle Attanasio

Will someone please tell Frankie to shut up?

FRY DAY (USA)

Director: Laura Moss

A teenage girl comes of age against the backdrop of Ted Bundy’s execution.

THE NEST EGG (UK)

Director: Lucy Patrick Ward

The stories of a lonely widower and a precocious young girl unexpectedly converge with

the help of a chicken suit.

NEVADA (USA)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Emily Ann Hoffman

The stories of a lonely widower and a precocious young girl unexpectedly converge with

the help of a chicken suit.

NIGHT (USA/Netherlands)

Director: Joosje Duk

The carefree dynamic between four friends suddenly shifts following an unpleasant

encounter with a nightclub bouncer.

WAITING FOR HASSANA (Nigeria)

New York Premiere

Director: Ifunanya Maduka

The personal account of one girl’s harrowing escape from the imprisonment of Boko

Haram.

SHORT FILMS: SOAR! SHORTS FOR ALL AGES

Sponsored by Shine Global

BIRDLIME (Canada)

Director: Evan DeRushie

An exotic bird struggles to adapt to his new life in captivity.

COIN OPERATED (USA)

Director: Nicholas Arioli

To infinity and beyond, for only 25¢.

DAM! THE STORY OF KIT THE BEAVER (Canada)

Director: Kjell Boersma

The adventures of an inquisitive young beaver named Kit, and the valuable lessons

about compassion and community she learns along the way. Featuring an original score

performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

MR. & MRS. KIM (USA)

Director: Jaehuen Chung

Feeling insecure about his parents’ dry cleaning business, Joshua invents an elaborate

new profession for them.

JESSZILLA (USA)

Director: Emily Sheskin

Ten-year- old Jesselyn “JessZilla” Silva dreams about becoming a professional boxer.

PERCHED (UK)

Director: Liam Harris

A grumpy hermit used to a life of isolation struggles to maintain equilibrium when an

unwelcome visitor rocks his world

SABAKU (Netherlands)

Director: Marlies van der Wel

How far will you go to find a new friend?

STUDENT SHORT FILMS SHOWCASE

Sponsored by Bloomingdales

ABSENT (USA/India)

World Premiere

Director: Sudarshan Suresh

Wearily resigned to caring for her bedridden mother, Zola sees a fleeting chance to

break free from this tedious routine when she runs into an old crush.

CASTING (Poland)

North American Premiere

Director: Katarzyna Iskra, Karolina Zaleszczuk

A young, Polish woman is forced to choose between her family and her career as an

actress.

LA MANZANA (Belgium)

New York Premiere

Director: Henry Disotuar

In the days leading up to his departure from Cuba, a young boy prepares to say

goodbye to the only home he has ever known.

NIGHT CALL (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Henry Disotuar

A newly promoted police officer is forced to make a life-altering decision when she

encounters a familiar face on a routine patrol.

TOWARDS THE SUN (UK/USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Henry Disotuar

Under the looming threat of deportation, a young girl living at an immigrant youth shelter

in Texas confronts her past through her artwork.

SHORT FILMS: TWIST & SHOUT

FUCKING BUNNIES (Finland)

New York Premiere

Director: Teemu Niukkanen

One Finnish man’s comfortable suburban existence is disrupted when a boisterous,

satanic sex-cult moves in next door.

HOME SWIM HOME (France)

Director: Valérie Leroy

A recently divorced, former swimming champion finds new meaning in life upon learning

that many of her new neighbors do not know how to swim.

LEGAL SMUGGLING WITH CHRISTINE CHOY (USA)

Director: Lewie Kloster

Why would anyone go to Canada if not to smuggle cigarettes?

LITTLE MANIFESTO AGAINST SOLEMN CINEMA (Argentina)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Roberto Porta

The lifespan of one couple’s tumultuous relationship—composed entirely of clichéd film

tropes.

MOUNTAIN FEVER (Germany)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Frédéric Hambalek

Belzinger is gone…

WOMEN&WINE (Norway)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Liv Karin Dahlstrøm

Fearing the distance that has started to creep into an old friendship, one woman

impulsively tries to reassert her dominance.

SHORT FILMS: I’LL BE ON MY WAY

15: A QUINCEAÑERA STORY (USA)

World Premiere

Director: Matthew O’Neill, Thalia Sodi

With the help of her trans-madrinas (godmothers), fifteen-year- old Zoey prepares for her

Quinceañera—a celebration the older women were never able to have themselves.

FLUFFY (Serbia/Canada)

New York Premiere

Director: Lee Filipovski

As a family deals with the emotional and logistical stress of packing up for a cross-

continental move, things get even more complicated when an impossibly large teddy

bear suddenly enters the equation.

LES MISERABLES (France)

Director: Ladj Ly

In the modern-day Parisian district of Victor Hugo’s novel, a new transfer cop joins the

neighborhood anti-crime brigade.

LITTLE POTATO (USA)

Director: Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller

The whirlwind autobiographical tale of a young gay boy, his mail-order- bride mother,

and their adventurous escape from the Soviet Union in pursuit of a new life in America.

RETOUCH (Iran)

Director: Kaveh Mazaheri

When her husband suffers a serious accident, Maryam makes a fateful choice.

SHORT FILMS: COME TOGETHER

A FRIENDSHIP IN TOW/TOE (Portugal/Hungary/Belgium/Japan)

U.S. Premiere

Director: Atsushi Kuwayama

An unlikely friendship blossoms between two strangers on the long, arduous journey up

five flights of stairs.

CONNECTION (Cuba)

New York Premiere

Director: Zoe Garcia

WiFi has come to Havana, and with it, new opportunities for Cubans to interact with one

another.

HOLD ON (USA)

New York Premiere

Director: Christine Turner

Family bonds are put to the test when a young man is left to care for his ailing

grandmother.

MANIVALD (Estonia/Croatia/Canada)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Chintis Lundgren

Manivald, 33, still lives at home with his overbearing mother—that is, until the arrival of

a dashing repairman prompts him to make a change.

NAKO (France)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Nyima Cartier

On their weekend getaway in the countryside, a young couple discovers they can only

communicate through the air vents of the house.

SCAFFOLD (Canada)

Director: Kazik Radwanski

Two immigrant construction workers observe the neighborhood from their unique,

precarious and ephemeral vantage point.

SEARCHING FOR WIVES (Singapore)

New York Premiere

Director: Zuki Juno Tobgye

A migrant worker visits a Singaporean photo studio, hoping the professional portrait will

be the ticket to finding him a bride back home.

SHORT FILMS: SHORTS BEFORE FEATURES

NEGATIVE SPACE (France)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

A father and son connect through the efficiency, simplicity, and intimacy of packing

luggage.

SKYWARDS (UK)

East Coast Premiere

Director: Eva Weber

An ancient tradition takes place in the skies above the bustling streets of Old Delhi.