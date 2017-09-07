The Hallmark Channel has announced that it will add the primetime reality series Meet the Peetes to its slate of original programming. The series will follow the lives of actress and activist Holly Robinson Peete and her NFL star husband Rodney Peete. Production is set to begin this fall and will premiere February 2018.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand our relationship with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, whose family values and generosity of spirit are a perfect fit for our network,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “We’re excited to move into primetime, unscripted programming and we know our viewers will embrace the Peetes’ story and fall in love with them as much as we have.”

“My whole family and I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Hallmark Channel and everyone at Crown Media Family Networks,” adds Holly Robinson Peete, “Hallmark Channel has always been the top destination for family-driven stories and we’re thrilled to share our next chapter with such an amazing partner.”

The series will chronicle their hectic lives as they navigate the waters of raising kids, their HollyRod charity and spending time with Holly’s 80-year-old mother Dolores, who moved in with them after retiring from her career as a talent manager. Their daughter Ryan is away at college at New York University while their son with autism RJ, who works for the Los Angeles Dodgers, decides he’s also ready to leave the family nest. On top of that, Holly’s mother Dolores announces she’s ready to move out as well — all of which will mark a period of change for the Peetes.

Meet the Peetes is produced by Tremendous! Entertainment.