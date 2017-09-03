Well known for a “no geek left behind” policy that compels him to stay at Comic-Con events until he has signed every piece of memorabilia fans put in front of him, Guillermo del Toro wasn’t about to leave a Telluride crowd hanging after they came to last night’s 11 PM screening of his film The Shape of Water. After telling the crowd beforehand that 1:30 AM might be uncomfortably late for a proper post-screening discussion, del Toro invited those interested to join him at the park at 7:30 this morning. He kept his word. Del Toro’s film has gotten raves at Venice and Telluride, en route to next week’s Toronto Film Festival. He is likely to spend the better part of the fall awards season promoting the film, and Fox and Lightstorm postponed the pre-production on his next film, Fantastic Voyage, to give del Toro the time he needs. His best reviewed film since Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water so far has turned in a 100% positive review score on Rotten Tomatoes.