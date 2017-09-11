Luka Sabbat is the latest to join Freeform’s Grown-ish in a recurring role.

ABC’s Black-ish spinoff, from Black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris, is a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Sabbat will play Luca Hall, a free spirited, wannabe existentialist and fellow student at California University. He joins previously cast series regulars Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Jordan Buhat and fellow recurring Chloe x Halle.

Sabbat is an an actor, model, influencer and creative entrepreneur, best known for collaborating with some of fashion’s top brands and designers to curating his own style and eye in the fashion world. He’s perhaps best known for Hot Mess, a collaboration which profiles young people of various backgrounds, photographed in unfamiliar situations.

Production on the 13-episode single-camera comedy series began this week in Los Angeles. It’s slated to premiere in early 2018 on Freeform.

ABC Signature Studios produces. Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins are executive producers of the series.