Abraham D. Juste has joined the cast of Grown-ish in a recurring role. He’ll play Cassius “Cash” Mooney, the top-ranked shooting guard in the nation with a megawatt smile and a freshman at California University with Zoey (Yara Shahidi).

Freeform’s spinoff from ABC’s Black-ish, which hails from that series’ executive producer Kenya Barris, is a contemporary take on the current issues facing students and administrators in the world of higher education. He joins previously cast series regulars Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Jordan Buhat and fellow recurrings Luka Sabbat, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, aka Chloe x Halle.

Juste, an actor, model, influencer and prominent spoken-word/rap artist, is repped by CESD and Pallas Management Group.

Production on the 13-episode series is underway in Los Angeles for premiere in January.

ABC Signature Studios produces. Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins are executive producers of the series.