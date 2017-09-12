Grey’s Anatomy series regular Jason George has been tapped to co-star opposite Jaina Lee Ortiz in ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, the network has confirmed. The 10-episode drama, which follows a group of heroic firefighters, hails from Grey’s Anatomycreator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, the spinoff, slated for a midseason launch, is being written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the brave men and women who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

The lead characters are expected to be introduced in an episode of Grey‘s Anatomy this fall before the offshoot series launches midseason. George will start the season on Grey’s before transitioning to the offshoot.

McKee executive produces the spinoff with director Paris Barclay and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios and studio-based Shondaland.