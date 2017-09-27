Whether you like it or not, the Colin Kaepernick kneeling movement isn’t stopping anytime soon. Shonda Rhimes posted a photo of her, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and other members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast taking a knee while filming their 300th episode.

The photo included the caption “…and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice” to support the long list of NFL teams that have been doing the same over the weekend. The Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and a long list of other teams have been making headlines for taking a knee, linking arms or doing both prior to and during the national anthem before game time. The Pittsburgh Steelers protested by staying in the locker room during the anthem. This gesture has also spread to baseball as Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell kneeled during the anthem before their game against the Texas Rangers.

The Grey’s Anatomy cast arent’t the only people in Hollywood taking a knee. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny took a break from their paranormal activities and posted a photo of themselves taking a knee on the set of The X-Files while Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams took a knee during concerts over the weekend.

…and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere its 14th season with a special two-hour episode on September 28.