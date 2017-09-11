EXCLUSIVE: Gregoire Gensollen has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Tucker Tooley Entertainment, a newly created role in which he will oversee film, television and virtual reality series financing, strategic planning, corporate branding and operations for the company. Gensollen joined TTE a year ago from FilmNation.

This comes after Gensollen has been instrumental in engineering the financing and distribution of the company’s film productions to close first-look and output deals with eOne, Square One, CDC and Italia. He currently is overseeing the financing of the upcoming supernatural thriller Mary, which stars Gary Oldman. Tucker Tooley Entertainment is co-financing with eOne as part of its overall first-look deal.

In addition, Gensollen has sourced and evaluated a number of film packages for the company, as well as other strategic partnerships with new technology firms. In particular, he has been consulting with and advising leading virtual reality companies in various financing and distribution strategy initiatives.

“Gregoire brings both operational and strategic experience and has a combination of creative and business acumen that has proven to be an invaluable asset to the company,” Tooley said in making the announcement. “I am thrilled to see him expand his role as we look to the future.”

Prior to Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Gensollen was SVP International Distribution and Strategy at FilmNation Entertainment, where he ran strategy and film finance and oversaw international releases for such films as The King’s Speech, The Imitation Game, Nebraska, Room, Mud, Looper and Magic Mike. He also closed loans and helped structure the financing deal for Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival and John Lee Hancock’s The Founder.

Prior to FilmNation, Gensollen was VP International Sales and Planning at Lionsgate, where he handled international strategic evaluations for film and television as well as Lionsgate UK’s acquisitions and local productions.